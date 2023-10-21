"If you drop a laddoo, you won't get to eat a laddoo" - Aakash Chopra on Usama Mir's dropped catch of David Warner in Pakistan's loss to Australia

Aakash Chopra has criticized Pakistan's fielding and highlighted that Usama Mir's dropped catch of David Warner cost them the World Cup 2023 clash against Australia.

Warner made the most of the reprieve as the Aussies set the Men in Green a 368-run target in Bengaluru on Friday, October 20. The five-time champions then bowled out Babar Azam and company for 305 to win the game by 62 runs and move above them in the points table.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Shadab Khan's replacement in the XI dropping a sitter stopped Pakistan from tasting success. He elaborated (2:55):

"Shadab Khan, the vice-captain, was out and Usama Mir was playing. He played for sure but dropped a catch. It was not a catch but the match because it was David Warner's catch. He dropped a laddoo. If you drop a laddoo, you won't get to eat a laddoo."

The former India opener pointed out that the 1992 World Cup winners gave a few other lives to the Australian batters. He observed:

"Warner scored more than 150, he hit a lot. He was given one or two more chances. First Usama Mir dropped a catch and then the entire team said that they would drop catches off his bowling because he needed to realize how he had wronged them."

Warner was dropped by Mir when he was on 10. He went on to smash a 124-ball 163 to virtually take the game beyond Pakistan's reach.

"You don't hit sixes that easily" - Aakash Chopra on David Warner and Mitchell Marsh's explosive centuries

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh strung together a 259-run opening-wicket partnership. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra praised David Warner and Mitchell Marsh for smashing sixes all around the park during their double-century partnership. He said (3:25):

"How will it work out if you don't hold your catches? They dropped catches and runs were scored. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh hit a lot. The Chinnaswamy ground is small in any case and the pitch is also extremely flat and they were hitting sixes with minimal effort. You don't hit sixes that easily."

Chopra also questioned Babar Azam for opting to field first after winning the toss. He explained (2:05):

"Why do you opt to bowl first? I am repeatedly saying that if you are the weaker team, you should bat first. Pakistan won't consider themselves weak at all and shouldn't do as well, but have to look into the mirror a little and acknowledge that your team is not playing that well."

Warner smoked 14 fours and nine sixes during his 163-run effort. Marsh scored 121 runs off 108 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and nine maximums as the duo made Pakistan pay for opting to chase and their benevolence on the field.

