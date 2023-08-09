"If it was earlier in the World Cup we’d definitely be considering it" - New Zealand head coach on Kane Williamson partaking in the tournament 

New Zealand Cricket will consider including Kane Williamson in their 2023 ODI World Cup squad even if he misses the first few league-stage matches. The Kiwi white-ball skipper is currently recovering from a knee injury that he sustained during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

While he is currently with the New Zealand squad, practicing in the nets, he is far from making a return to the field. Williamson was not included in the ODI squad for the upcoming four-match ODI series against England. However, he will travel with the team to England to continue his recovery process on the sidelines.

Williamson is currently in a race against time to recover in time for New Zealand's opening World Cup encounter against defending champions England on October 5.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead stated that even if the ace batter manages to be fully fit in time for the majority of the league stage matches, he would certainly be considered.

“I think that’s something we are talking about at the moment. If it’s the knockout stages, I think that might be too late because you’re really saying something that you may or may not even be there, but if it was earlier in the World Cup we’d definitely be considering it,” Stead told reporters.

“Obviously with the knee and the way it is we have to be careful with how that twists, so he’s still in that healing and rehab phase, so it’s getting that fine balance between pushing him as far as he can go but making sure we don’t cross that line and do more damage," he added.

Williamson's last international appearance came in March 2023 during the home Test series against Sri Lanka. He struck a sublime double century to help New Zealand record an innings win and conclude their 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

"We don’t look too far ahead and get expectations too big" - Gary Stead on Williamson getting fit in time to play the entire World Cup

Tom Latham is poised to lead New Zealand in Kane Williamson's absence, much like the former has done in the past, including the home and away series against India post the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Gary Stead spoke about the volatile nature of ACL injuries and asserted that they are not keeping high hopes over Williamson playing the ODI World Cup.

“Again it’s too early to know. Kane is working very much on a day-by-day, week-by-week process and we’ve been really clear and careful with him that we don’t look too far ahead and get expectations too big or not big enough at times," he said.

“He’s progressed as we’ve hoped and possibly even better in some cases, but you know with ACL injuries that they can be difficult,” Stead added.

