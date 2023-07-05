"If it all ended tomorrow he'd be the second-greatest batsman Australia have produced after Don Bradman" - Ricky Ponting on Steve Smith 

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes that as of now, Steve Smith is the second-greatest batter that the country has produced after Sir Don Bradman. Smith is set to make his 100th Test appearance when Australia and England lock horns in the upcoming third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds.

Smith will become the 14th Aussie to hit the three-figure mark in terms of Test appearances. The ace batter has amassed 9,113 runs at an astonishing average of 59.56, which undoubtedly makes him a modern-day great.

Ponting feels that Smith's exploits and credentials not only make him a modern-day great but also puts him on the list among the all-time greats.

Speaking with Nasser Hussain for the Daily Mail, Ponting explained:

"If it all ended tomorrow he'd be the second-greatest batsman Australia have produced after Don Bradman. Statistically, you cannot argue with that. He's achieving things so quickly."

Smith recently became the second-fastest player to reach the 9,000 run-mark in Test cricket. He is also climbing up in the list of batters with the most number of Test hundreds, after scoring his 32nd ton in Australia's 43-run win over England at Lord's.

"I wasn't happy with them being friendly when I played" - Ricky Ponting on the amicable relationship between players in the modern era

The ongoing Ashes series has lived up to its billing so far with a lot of memorable incidents already claiming the spotlight along with incredible competitive cricket as well.

From Ollie Robinson's verbal barrage in the series opener to Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal at Lord's, the players are right on the edge with the intensity of the events that have transpired.

Even with the cagey atmosphere, issues like physical confrontation or hostile sledging have not been on the show yet.

Noting the role that franchise cricket has played in the friendly nature between players of late, Ponting said:

"I wasn't happy with them being friendly when I played. You're even talking to me now in the commentary box when you probably wouldn't have done 10 years ago! Franchise cricket has changed a lot of the atmosphere between the teams because these guys have played in the same sides around the world."

England Test head coach Brendon McCullum admitted that it would take a while to view the Australian counterparts as friends following the Jonny Bairstow dismissal on Day 5 of the Lord's Test. In response, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald expressed his disappointment as well.

The third Ashes Test is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 6, onwards at Headingley, Leeds. Australia have a 2-0 lead in the series and are on the cusp of retaining the urn and recording a memorable series win on English soil.

Where does Steve Smith rank among the all-time greats of the sport?

