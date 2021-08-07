If England’s lead does not go above 200, Team India can win Nottingham Test: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has praised Team India’s comeback on Day 3 of the Nottingham Test against England. He added that a couple of good spells from the Indian bowlers can lead the team towards victory.

Team India resumed their first innings at 125 for 4 and took their total to 278. KL Rahul continued his memorable comeback and finished with a well-compiled 84. While Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 56 vital runs, Jasprit Bumrah contributed a crucial 28.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt opined that, given England’s weak batting, Team India can push for a win if their bowlers can exploit the conditions. He said:

“India’s comeback was because of their never-say-die attitude they have developed in recent years. Their lesser-experienced guys like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant stood up. India tried their best and everybody pitched in to get that vital 95-run lead. Now it is up to the bowlers and it all depends on how they respond to the situation.”

The former Pakistan batter added:

“Presently, England are 25 for no loss. But the pitch is such, and under overcast conditions the ball seams so much that wickets fall in groups of two or three. If someone among Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj or Shardul Thakur can come up with a good spell, then anything is possible. If someone can claim 3-4 wickets in a spell and the other can chip in with a couple… If England’s lead does not go above 200, then it is very much possible for India to win this match.”

Team India’s bowlers were on top of their game in the first innings. Bumrah (4/46), Shami (3/28) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) made key contributions as England folded up for 183.

Team India will only lose if they play below their standard: Salman Butt

Analyzing the performance of the teams so far, Butt stated that Team India will have to play really poor cricket to go down to England in the series. He explained:

“Once you are up with a good start in a five-Test series, then it is not easy for the other side to make a comeback, especially when their resources are limited. Remember, there is no Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes or Mark Wood. With the present lot that England have, unless India play cricket which is below their standard, the visitors should be able to beat the Englishmen.”

England openers survived a tricky period of 11.1 overs in their second innings before rain again intervened. They are still trailing India by 70 runs going into Day 4.

Edited by Samya Majumdar