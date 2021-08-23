"If England don't win the Leeds Test, India will win the series comfortably"- Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar feels England can still make a comeback in the series despite being 1-0 down going into the third Test. But for that to happen, Agarkar feels the Leeds Test will be crucial.

If England end up losing the Leeds Test, Agarkar doesn't see them winning the last two Tests, especially given their weak batting. Agarkar feels India should comfortably win the series in that scenario.

"They (England) are only 1-0 down in the series and they have a chance to make a comeback. but if they don't make a comeback in this Test then I can't see how they will win the last two Tests and level the series. If they don't win this one I think India will win the series quite comfortably," Ajit Agarkar said in a media interaction arranged by Sony.

Can't expect Joe Root to always get the runs: Ajit Agarkar

England's batting woes were exposed once again when they failed to bat 60 overs to draw the second Test at Lord's. Skipper Joe Root has been the main accumulator of the hosts' runs and Agarkar feels this needs to change.

If England wish to make a strong comeback in the series, Agarkar is of the opinion that all batters will need to step up and not just expect Joe Root to score the bulk of the runs for them.

The absence of Ben Stokes has certainly affected the Three Lions as the all-rounder was the spine of their batting.

"If their batsmen bat well, they have a chance. I don't think they can bat as they did in the first two Tests and expect Joe Root to get the runs," Ajit Agarkar concluded.

The third Test between England and India at Headingley, Leeds will begin on August 25.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar