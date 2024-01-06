"If every country gets a bowler like Jasprit Bumrah, Test cricket will keep flourishing" - Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan has praised Jasprit Bumrah for prioritizing Test cricket even after back surgery. He added that the longest format will continue to flourish if every team has a committed bowler like him.

The recently concluded two-match series between India and South Africa was Bumrah's first stint in the longest format since being back from surgery. The unconventional seamer, with 12 scalps to his credit, finished as the highest wicket-taker across both sides.

On the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Pathan termed Bumrah an inspiration for the entire cricketing world. He reasoned:

"I have fallen in love with Jasprit Bumrah's attitude, especially the way he has bowled after back surgery. He is not only an inspiration for Indian cricket but also for world cricket."

The former India all-rounder added:

"If you are prioritizing red-ball cricket even after surgery, you won't get a bigger brand ambassador than him in bowling. If every country gets a bowler like Jasprit Bumrah, Test cricket will keep flourishing."

Bumrah picked up four wickets in South Africa's only innings in the first Test in Centurion. Although he managed only two wickets in the Proteas' first innings of the second Test in Cape Town and didn't seem to be at his best, he bounced back in the second essay to register figures of 6/61 to help the visitors bowl out the hosts for 176.

"He wants to make himself a better cricketer every day" - Sunil Gavaskar on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah (right) is arguably the most complete bowler in world cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar lauded Jasprit Bumrah for being eager to keep learning. He said:

"I don't know Bumrah as a person but as a cricketer, he wants to make himself a better cricketer every day. It's difficult to bowl outswing with his action but the way he is bowling outswing now, how much effort he would have put in. He has the slower bouncer as well."

The former India captain added that Bumrah has shown application with the willow as well. He observed:

"He shows very good application in batting as well. He went as a nightwatchman in Australia. Then I had jokingly said that he would tell his grandchildren going forward that he batted at No. 3 for India. He can bat well going forward. We saw him making the fastest fifty (most runs in an over) in England."

Gavaskar concluded by highlighting that Bumrah is a complete team man. He praised the seamer for guiding his relatively inexperienced bowling partners, which was acknowledged by Mohammed Siraj at the second Test's post-match presentation.

