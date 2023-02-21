"If it is in my fate, then I will definitely play in the 2023 World Cup" - Wahab Riaz

Veteran Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz has revealed his aspirations of representing the national team at this year's 50-over World Cup later this year. The 37-year-old has stated that he aims to win games for Pakistan from different situations.

Wahab last played for Pakistan in December of 2020 in a T20 international against New Zealand in Hamilton, bowling only one wicketless over and going for 19 runs. With the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Wasim leading their bowling attack, the left-arm pacer has struggled to nail down a spot.

Speaking at a press conference after Peshawar Zalmi's win over Quetta Gladiators on Monday, he said:

"My aim is to win matches in this tournament in different situations. Your performance is not only dependent on how many wickets you take. It also depends on how you have bowled in different pressure situations. I am looking forward to it and if it is my fate, then I will definitely play in the 2023 World Cup."

The Lahore-born fast bowler, the highest wicket-taker in PSL history, hasn't been at his best this season, managing only two wickets in three games at 51.50. However, Zalmi are second in the points table, winning two out of the three matches they have played.

"It is good that he is leading" - Wahab Riaz on Babar Azam

Wahab conceded that he feels relieved about Babar Azam leading the side, which takes the pressure off him. The veteran bowler added:

"It is good that Babar has come to Peshawar Zalmi. You expect the Pakistan captain to lead in franchise cricket as well. As a player, I am enjoying myself. I have a better chance to show him or prove to him, what I am capable of.

"I can perform in this tournament and make a comeback in the national team. It is good that he is leading because there is less pressure on me. I can think about my bowling and execute it well."

Wahab will hope to find a place in Pakistan's limited-overs squads in the upcoming home series against New Zealand in April.

