“If that doesn't get Americans into cricket, nothing will” – Jaffer wants Rishabh Pant’s T20 World Cup match-winning six vs Ireland at Times Square

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer was impressed with Rishabh Pant's match-winning shot in the T20 World Cup match between India and Ireland. The game took place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday (June 5).

Pant smashed a reverse lap six to finish off the game for the Men in Blue. The incident took place in the 13th over of India’s chase. Barry McCarthy bowled a length ball outside off and Pant went for the reverse scoop over the wicketkeeper's head for a huge six.

Watch the shot below:

Wasim Jaffer believes that Rishabh Pant’s brilliant shot should be played at Times Square in New York to attract the American audience towards cricket. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Take a clip of that reverse lap winning six by @RishabhPant17 and play it in the Times Square. If that doesn't get Americans into cricket, nothing will.”

Co-hosts USA are also participating in the 2024 T20 World Cup. They are placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada. They began their campaign with a thumping win over Canada.

The USA are the ICC's associate member since 1965. They played their first ODI and T20I in 2004 and 2019 against New Zealand and UAE, respectively.

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma help India thrash Ireland by 8 wickets in T20 World Cup match

A clinical batting performance from Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma helped India beat Ireland by eight wickets in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Chasing 97, Pant remained unbeaten on 36 runs off 26 balls, hitting two sixes and three boundaries. Captain Rohit also remained unbeaten on 52 off 37 with the help of three maximums and four boundaries. However, he was retired hurt due to an injury.

Earlier, India bundled out Ireland for 96 in 16 overs. Hardik Pandya bagged three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah scalped two each.

