"If you get an opportunity in the IPL in the future, then I would definitely not say no to that"- Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his readiness to become a part of the IPL. The 59-year-old left the position of India's head coach after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

In an interview with The New Indian Express yesterday, Ravi Shastri was asked about his future. The former Indian all-rounder clarified that he would take a break first and then think about his next direction.

Ravi Shastri mentioned how cricket is constantly evolving and how he can become a part of the media and digital space.

"Next, there is plenty. I will take a break and there is plenty in the sporting space that can be done. It is a great game, it is evolving, the space around the game — the media and digital space are evolving. At this moment, my fingers are pointing in five different directions," said Ravi Shastri.

According to reports, the Ahmedabad IPL franchise has already approached Ravi Shastri to join them as the team's head coach for IPL 2022. While Shastri did not confirm the reports, he hinted that he could become a part of the IPL as a coach.

"I would definitely be part of coaching, at grassroots levels and there is no question about it. Who knows if you get an opportunity in the IPL in the future, then I would definitely not say no to that. Of course, television will always be there. For the moment, it is time to take a break, relax, reflect and enjoy the free time," Ravi Shastri concluded.

Ravi Shastri had a very successful tenure as India's head coach

The Indian cricket team achieved a lot of success under Ravi Shastri. They registered overseas Test series wins and dominated every opponent at home. Unfortunately, the Indian squad failed to win a single ICC trophy during that time.

However, Shastri was satisfied with the team's performance under him. The former Indian head coach is now looking forward to an exciting future.

