"If I call him now, it's impossible that he will pick up"- Sreesanth shares unheard stories of MS Dhoni

Former Indian fast bowler Sreesanth recently shared some unheard tales about Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Before retiring from international cricket, Sreesanth and Dhoni played a lot of matches together. Sreesanth was a member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup-winning squads under Dhoni.

Many fans may not know that Sreesanth's first meeting with Dhoni happened during a domestic match between South Zone and East Zone in Dharamsala.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Sreesanth recalled his first meeting with Dhoni at a dinner party organized by Anurag Thakur, saying:

"Yes, I met him for the first time during South Zone vs East Zone match in Dharamsala. It was the first first-class match in Dharamsala. He was not in the playing XI. Deep Dasgupta was the captain. He was playing as wicketkeeper batter."

He added:

"Anurag Thakurji organized a dinner for the two teams. At that time, I spoke with MS Dhoni for the first time. We did not interact much during the four-day match because we were in different teams."

Sreesanth stated that Dhoni was not using his phone at that time. As per the former Indian fast bowler, Dhoni stays away from the device even today and hardly picks up calls from anyone.

"When I saw him at the dinner, he had long hair. He was sitting quietly in a corner. He was not talking with anyone. He did not use his phone much. Even today, if I call him now, it's impossible that he will pick up."

"MS Dhoni is the don of dons"- Sreesanth recalls Shah Rukh Khan dancing with CSK captain

At an awards show in the late 2000s, Dhoni and Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan danced together on the stage. Recalling that incident during the chat, Sreesanth said:

"MS Dhoni is the don of dons. He even danced once with Shah Rukh bhai (Shah Rukh Khan) on a song from the movie 'Don'. Dhoni and Shah Rukh once danced together if you remember."

Indian cricket fans recently celebrated the 16th anniversary of India's T20 World Cup 2007 win. Both Sreesanth and Dhoni played a big role in India's triumph that year.