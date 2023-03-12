"If I can play one game this summer, I'll be happy" - Jofra Archer ahead of 2023 Ashes

England speedster Jofra Archer has remained modest about his targets regarding the upcoming Ashes series on home soil. The right-arm pacer believes that he would be happy if he completed a single Test this summer.

The 27-year-old made his international return in January 2023 following a long injury layoff since 2021. He made his comeback in the three-game ODI series in South Africa. The Barbados-born bowler has played four 50-over games and one T20I, on the Bangladesh tour, so far this year.

Speaking ahead of the second T20I against Bangladesh, Archer reflected that the 2019 Ashes series was one of his best summers and wishes to help England retain the urn this year.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said:

"If I can play one game this summer, I'll be happy. If I play more than one, that's just a bonus. I haven’t lost an Ashes series as yet, so hopefully we can keep it that way. But nothing but great memories. Probably the best ever Test you’ll ever get to witness, let alone on TV but in person, so, now that summer is probably one of the best summers I've had."

The tearaway bowler had a series to remember in 2019 as he filled in for James Anderson since the second Test of the series. In four Tests, he snared 22 scalps at 20.27 with two fifers.

"The only thing unknown at the moment now would be fitness" - Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Archer claimed that his fitness is highly doubtful for a full Test match, but is prepared to throw everything into it. He said:

"The only thing unknown at the moment now would be fitness, and if you can actually get through a whole Test match. Obviously, sometimes you’ve still got that little feeling in the back of your mind that you're still not ready yet, you know. But for me, I just put that behind me and whatever happens happens. If you're supposed to get injured again, then there's nothing you can do about it."

The first Ashes Test starts on June 16th at Edgbaston, United Kingdom.

