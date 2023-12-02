“If I had gone for a few, people would have said I was upset” - Axar Patel on not being picked in T20I and Test squad for South Africa tour

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel disagreed with the observation that he was fired up and wanted to prove a point after being not picked in the T20I and Test squad for the South Africa tour. After claiming 3/16 in the fourth T20I in Raipur against Australia, Axar stated that he bowled normally, like in the previous three T20Is.

The BCCI selectors, on Thursday, November 30, announced the squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will see India playing three ODIs, three T20Is, and two Tests. Axar was only picked for the ODI team.

At a post-match press conference following India’s series-clinching 20-run win in Raipur, the all-rounder shunned all talk of trying to make a point with his performance.

“These things [selection] are not in my hand. It’s not like my name is not there, so I am fired up. It could be the opposite as well. If I had gone for a few, people would have said I was upset. It works both ways. Nothing like that, I was normal. Obviously, Jaddu bhai [Ravindra Jadeja] is coming back, so I was replaced,” he commented.

“There was nothing of that sort in my mind that I am not in that team, so I have to prove myself. The decision is up to the selectors. I followed what I was doing in the first three matches. I am happy to get among the wickets,” Axar went on to add.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, and Ben McDermott as Australia were held to 154/7 in the fourth T20I after being set a target of 175.

“There wasn’t much dew” - Axar on conditions for 4th T20I

India lost the previous match in Guwahati despite putting up 222 on the board after being asked to bat first. Dew made life difficult for the Indian bowlers in the game. Axar admitted that conditions were better for bowling in Raipur, adding some grass on the pitch also helped.

“Planning was the same. There was dew in the first three games, so was bowling back of length a bit. There wasn’t much dew here, ball was a bit dry, so we got a chance to give the ball some air as the seam wasn’t as wet. That was a plus point. There was some grass on the pitch, so some balls were skidding and some were stopping. They [Australian batters] found it a bit difficult,” the 29-year-old said.

India and Australia will meet in the fifth T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3.