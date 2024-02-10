"If I have a good IPL, there's every chance I might be in that World Cup squad" - Spencer Johnson

Australia's limited-overs quick Spencer Johnson believes a good IPL 2024 season can push his case forward to be included in the T20 World Cup squad. The left-arm seamer further said that an IPL contract worth ₹10 crore in the auction has been hard to digest.

Johnson entered the IPL 2024 auction at a base price of ₹50 lakh, but his bid went up to ₹10 crore as the Gujarat Titans snapped him. The 28-year-old came into the spotlight through his outstanding spell in The Hundred 2023 for the Oval Invincibles against Manchester Originals, conceding only a run in 20 balls and taking 3 scalps.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the 2nd T20I against the West Indies in Melbourne, the southpaw claimed, as quoted by Perth Now:

"I'm taking it in my stride - when you sit back and think about it, it's pretty ridiculous. But I'm here now and I just keep going. It would be nice to have a couple of performances here for Australia now but the World Cup is still a long way away. If I have a good IPL there's every chance I might be in that World Cup squad."

The South Australian made his T20I debut during the South Africa tour last year, picking up 2 wickets in as many games. He has so far played only 1 ODI, going wicketless in the same.

"It's obviously going to be a proud moment for my family" - Spencer Johnson

Spencer Johnson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Johnson, who is in line to play on Sunday against the West Indies, feels he is a different player to the one who debuted last year. He added:

"It's exciting. To get another opportunity is obviously something where I want to be. When I played last year in September, I think I'm a different player now, I have a bit more success in the Big Bash (League) so I'm definitely ready to go. It's obviously going to be a proud moment for my family, to have them in the crowd, and friends there as well. To play for Australia is something that you dream about in the backyard so to do it is going to be quite cool."

The South Australian had a fruitful BBL 2023-24, snaring 19 wickets in 11 innings at 14.47.

