"If I had the opportunity to be a part of it, I’d be thrilled and really excited" - Tim David on potentially playing for Australia in T20 World Cup

Singapore-born attacking batsman Tim David has expressed his willingness to be part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad. The right-handed batter also admitted that international cricket would be a different challenge than T20 leagues, but he is excited about the potential opportunity.

David has been one of the most sought-after finishers in T20 cricket worldwide due to his ability to clear the ground at will. The 26-year-old boasts a strike rate of 158.52 in the shortest format and averages 46.50 in 14 matches.

David acknowledged that he would be thrilled to break into Australia's T20 team despite knowing the side has gone unchanged since their T20 title win. He is looking forward to enjoying the experience if given an opportunity.

He said, as quoted by BT Sport:

"They won the World Cup six months ago and that team hasn’t changed since then. Those guys have been playing for Australia for a long time. If I had the opportunity to be a part of it, I’d be thrilled and really excited.

"I’m not really thinking about it too much, to be honest. Playing well in T20 leagues fills me with a lot of confidence, but international cricket is a different beast so we’ll see what happens if I get that opportunity. It’s just another challenge. I just want to keep trying to improve and have fun."

The likes of Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade strongly believe David will play for Australia sooner or later, with the former praising his big-hitting skills and revealing that he is on their radar.

Based on his IPL 2022 performances, where he scored at a strike rate of 216.28, the Australian selectors could blood him in at the T20 World Cup at home this year.

"I’m really lucky to have a lot of support from my family and my partner" - Tim David

The 26-year-old, who is playing for Lancashire in the ongoing T20 Blast in England, remains grateful for the support he has received from his family and partner.

"I’m really lucky to have the opportunity to do this. It’s definitely hard. I haven’t seen my family in a long time, they’re coming over to the UK soon and I’m looking forward to that.

"I’m really lucky to have a lot of support from my family and my partner. It is challenging so it makes you hungry to want to perform and make the most of the playing opportunities that you do get."

Tim David has sizzled in the current edition of the T20 Blast, scoring 387 runs in 15 games and striking at 180. He will hope to take Lancashire to the finals when they face Yorkshire in the semi-final on Saturday.

