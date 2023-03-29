"If I was a player in that squad, I would have refused to play with this team" - Aaqib Javed lashes out at Azam Khan's fitness level

Former Pakistan paceman Aaqib Javed has taken a dig at Azam Khan's fitness following a forgettable T20I series against Afghanistan. The 1992 World Cup-winning member stated that he wouldn't have been part of the side had someone at Azam Khan's fitness level played.

The selectors recalled the youngster to the team based on his exploits in PSL 8; however, he failed to replicate any of it in the three-game T20I series against Afghanistan. The 24-year-old made a duck and a single in the first two games and was dropped for the final T20I.

Faizan Lakhani @faizanlakhani Saim Ayub, Ehsanullah, Tayyab Tahir, Azam Khan, Zaman Khan included in Pakistan's squad for series against Afghanistan. Imad Wasim also recalled to Pakistan's squad. Saim Ayub, Ehsanullah, Tayyab Tahir, Azam Khan, Zaman Khan included in Pakistan's squad for series against Afghanistan. Imad Wasim also recalled to Pakistan's squad. https://t.co/sBmL5Fq4Wh

Javed felt the selectors paid no heed to fitness levels when choosing the squad for the series, stating:

"I am not sure what sort of experiment this was. It's clear to me that no consideration was taken when selecting the squad for this series about what standard of skills and fitness levels are needed to represent Pakistan.

"If I was a player in that squad, I would have refused to play with this team. First, at least attain some levels of fitness before playing. Hopefully, they will have learned from this."

This was the keeper-batter's second stint in the national team after he made his T20I debut in 2021 against England in Nottingham. He managed scores of 5 and 1 in the two innings he played that year.

Azam Khan was Islamabad United's second-highest run-getter in PSL 8

Azam Khan. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The keeper-batter delivered a strong performance in the eighth season of the marquee T20 league, scoring 282 runs in ten matches at 40.28 and striking at 161.24 with a best of 97. His performances were the reason the selectors felt he deserved a recall. However, the right-hander is unlikely to be included in the team again for some time.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan #HBLPSL8 97 runs off 42 balls for Azam Khan, just missed out on his century. He was in fantastic form in the Pakistan Super League as well and scored a hundred there. Superb innings by him 97 runs off 42 balls for Azam Khan, just missed out on his century. He was in fantastic form in the Pakistan Super League as well and scored a hundred there. Superb innings by him 🔥🔥 #HBLPSL8 https://t.co/b2o74XxdO8

The Men in Green also lost the first two T20Is, thereby conceding a series to Afghanistan for the first time. They avoided a whitewash in the final game as Saim Ayub and Ihsanullah played significant roles.

