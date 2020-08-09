'If I don't score runs, I've played my last game' - Jos Buttler on his thoughts ahead of 1st Test vs Pakistan

After the heroics with the bat against Pakistan yesterday, Jos Buttler admitted that the game could have been his final Test had he not performed. The wicket-keeper batsman stated that the thought was definitely in his head, even though he was trying to shut it out.

Jos Buttler was talking to Sky Sports Cricket after England won the first Test against Pakistan, riding on the vital 139-run partnership that he put on with Chris Woakes.

“Definitely thoughts go through your head. ‘Potentially if I don’t score any runs, I’ve played my last game’,” he said. “Those are the kind of things that are in your head, but you’ve got to try and shut them out and try and focus on the here and now and play the situation and I’m pleased that I was able to do that.”

The Lancastrian also admitted that his glovework has to improve and said that his shoddy work behind the stumps could have cost England the game.

“I’m very aware I didn’t keep well. I missed some chances and at this level, you can’t afford to do that, no matter how many runs you score. You’ve got to be better, I know that.”

Buttler made a mess of two chances to dismiss Shan Masood in the first innings when the Pakistan opener was on 45. Masood went on to score 156, taking Pakistan to an excellent first-innings total of 326 runs.

As @ShaneWarne said, @josbuttler has ticker, bottle and character, let’s leave it at that!! What a win, test match cricket at its best!!! pic.twitter.com/vZ5ODQaFSe — Neil Fairbrother (@Harv366) August 8, 2020

Jos Buttler was under scrutiny even before the series

After a good year with the bat in 2018, Jos Buttler had been struggling of late. He averaged a paltry 25 runs an innings in 2019 and was scoring just above 23 runs an innings at the start of this Test in 2020.

Surrey wicket-keeper Ben Foakes was breathing down his neck for national selection. Foakes is considered as one of the best glovemen in the country and averages over 38 in first-class cricket.

Jos Buttler would definitely be breathing a lot more easily after yesterday’s heroics.

Chasing 277 in the fourth innings, England were struggling at 117-5 when Chris Woakes joined Jos Buttler at the crease. They put on a partnership of 139 runs, which is a record for England for the sixth wicket in Test chases, to turn the game on its head.