If I was in Virat Kohli’s place, would not have married to focus on cricket: Shoaib Akhtar 

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that if he was in Virat Kohli's place, he would not have married and instead focused completely on playing cricket.

The 46-year-old is currently taking part in Legends League Cricket. Speaking to ANI, the "Rawalpindi Express" shared his views on the constant pressure Kohli is under. He opined:

"If I was in India and was a fast bowler, I would not have married. I would have focused on my cricket, this is my thinking. It was Kohli's personal decision. If you asked me, I would have focused on my cricket.”

Kohli was part of the Indian team who were blanked 0-3 in the ODI series in South Africa. Playing in his first one-day series since being sacked as captain, the 33-year-old registered two fifties. However, he did not look at his fluent best and failed to take India over the line in two chases.

Virat Kohli's last five ODI dismissals are all against spinners: Adil Rashid (66), Moeen Ali (7), Tabraiz Shamsi (51), Keshav Maharaj (0), Keshav Maharaj (65).

Analyzing Kohli’s recent form, Akhtar said:

"I do not know what is right, what is wrong. It has all happened, now how to go ahead from here matters. Kohli has the bat, he does not want to be dropped from the team. Performance pressure will be there on him, I wanted him to score 120 tons and not become the captain and I did not want him to get married.”

Kohli ended the ODI series against South Africa with 116 runs in three games at an average of 38.67 and a below-par strike rate of 76.32.

“Virat Kohli didn't leave captaincy but was forced to do so” - Shoaib Akhtar

Kohli stepped down as T20 captain after the T20 World Cup and also resigned as Test skipper after the series loss in South Africa. In between, he was sacked as one-day captain.

Akhtar claimed while the Indian legend has officially quit leadership in two of the three formats, according to him, he was forced to quit. He commented:

"Virat Kohli didn't leave captaincy but was forced to do so. This is not the best of times for him but he needs to prove what he is made of. Is he made of steel or iron? He is a great guy and a cricketer. Do not try too many things, just go out there and play cricket. He is a great batsman and has achieved more than anyone else in the world. He just needs to go out there and play with his natural flow."

Under Kohli, India lost the Test series against South Africa by a 1-2 margin. The star batter contributed 161 runs in two Tests at an average of 40.25. He missed the Johannesburg Test due to upper-back spasms.

