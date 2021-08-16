"If India had Ashwin, even chasing 200 would have been difficult for England" - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria believes India will feel the pinch of Ravichandran Ashwin's absence in the second innings. He shed light on how England off-spinner Moeen Ali got assistance from the surface, adding that Ashwin could have been dangerous.

India lost a cluster of wickets late on day four and two of them were to Ali. He bowled a straighter delivery to which Ajinkya Rahane edged one behind. Ravindra Jadeja was then cleaned up by Ali through an absolute peach of a delivery.

Let me tell you a kutti story.. The main character is missing.. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/fSmNYih6Cx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 15, 2021

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria explained how important Ashwin would have been for India on a wearing Day 5 wicket.

"I was telling several times how crucial the role of a spinner would be on this pitch. If India had Ashwin, even chasing 200 would have been difficult for England. Moeen Ali picked up a couple of wickets and it is there for everyone to see," Danish Kaneria stated.

Rishabh Pant will be the key for India: Danish Kaneria

Rishabh Pant is still at the crease and has a long Indian tail for support. India are still just 154 runs ahead and Danish Kaneria feels it will be crucial for them to reach a lead of about 250-275 runs.

However, if India get bowled out and set a target inside 200, Kaneria reckons it will be an easy chase for England.

"Pant is key for India. If India scores 250-275 then they are in with a chance to win the game. If India gets bundled out inside 200, if Pant doesn't take the match long by taking it beyond lunch, then India can lose the game," Danish Kaneria concluded.

India will resume Day 5 on 181-6 and will look to add as many runs as possible. Pant will need to once again play a match-defining innings to help India post a challenging total for England.

