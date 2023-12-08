"If India bat well, India win the series" - Sanjay Manjrekar on the squad for the Test series against South Africa

Sanjay Manjrekar expects India to win the upcoming Test series against South Africa if they bat well.

The Rohit Sharma and Temba Bavuma-led sides will lock horns in two Tests, with the first game starting in Centurion on December 26. Veteran batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are not part of the visitors' 16-member Test squad.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Manjrekar was asked about his thoughts on the Test squad. While lamenting the absence of Rishabh Pant, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the visitors' batting holds the key to their success. He elaborated:

"Good to see Rohit Sharma back. The last time India were in South Africa playing Test matches, he wasn't available. KL Rahul was captaining and got a hundred. Two guys actually got hundreds on that tour - KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Pant is going to be a huge miss."

Manjrekar added:

"I am going to harp on one aspect only. The Indian batting will be tested without the experience of (Cheteshwar) Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. People like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer have to rise to the occasion. If India bat well, India win the series."

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer have never played a Test against the Proteas. Even Rohit Sharma has played only four Tests in South Africa, managing only 123 runs at a paltry average of 15.38.

"Make the new ball count" - Irfan Pathan on India's mantra for success in South Africa

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. [P/C: Getty]

Irfan Pathan was further asked about the mantra for success in the Test series against South Africa, to which he responded:

"Make the new ball count, whether you are bowling or batting. I thought we were pretty close to winning the Test series last time. The only thing we missed out on was that when we were bowling in the second innings and the second or third spell in the matches we lost, we were not bowling in the right areas."

While highlighting the importance of making the new ball count, Pathan added that the visitors' bowlers need to be at the top of their game in the second innings. He said:

"We were slightly shorter. Our pace was slightly on the lower side as well. I thought we should have won that series. We were just slightly tired. So that one thing needs to be kept in mind, when we come back as a bowling unit, especially for the second and third spells in the second innings."

Pathan pointed out that the bowlers' energy and fitness will be tested in the Rainbow Nation. While acknowledging that Rohit Sharma and company need to bat well, he added that bowlers have to deliver the goods in all four innings.

