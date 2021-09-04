If India don't lose wickets till lunch, they can win the game: Kamran Akmal

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal believes the first session on Day 3 will be crucial for both India and England. India still trail by 56 runs but haven't lost a single wicket in the second innings.

Kamran Akmal is of the opinion that the opening combination of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will need to forge a big partnership to take India's score beyond the three-figure mark.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Akmal explained how important it is for India to set a target above 200 for England to chase down. If they are able to do that, he feels things will get difficult for England.

"It is important for India to score runs. Someone needs to score a hundred and with a couple of fifties if the lead crosses 200, then it will be difficult for England. First hour and a half will be crucial. If India doesn't lose wickets then they can win this Test match," Kamran Akmal said.

If India's opening partnership crosses 99, it will be difficult for England: Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal was impressed with the way Rohit and Rahul applied themselves late on Day 2. The two openers returned unscathed and will look to build on their hard work.

Once India start adding runs to their lead, Kamran Akmal reckons the pressure on England will pile up and that could well play into India's hands.

"Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are playing really well and with the flow and are capitalizing on the loose balls. Once they take the lead and keep on piling the runs, the England team will be under immense pressure. If India's opening partnership crosses 99 runs, then it will be difficult to England," Akmal explained.

Whoever dominates the first hour of play on Day 3 is most likely to win the Oval Test.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee