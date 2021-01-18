“If India show determination, they can save the game” – Sunil Gavaskar

According to legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar, India need determination and a solid opening stand to save the fourth Test against Australia. Chasing 328 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India finished Day 4 on 4/0 after rain prematurely ended the day in the final session.

Speaking at the end of the day’s play, Sunil Gavaskar shed light on the Gabba pitch. The wicket has already started deteriorating, with some balls keeping low and some spinning off the surface. However, the former India captain stated that determination will help the tourists come through their current precarious situation.

“We have seen the highest chase over here has been 236 and that was in 1951. India have a hard task ahead of them. If they show determination, then they can save the game. If you had seen, there were odd deliveries that were keeping low. There are a couple of cracks at the centre of the pitch, on a good length area.

“It is going to be difficult because you don’t know what you have to do, whether you have to go for the runs or defend. If Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill give India a good start, I think there will be a lot of guys breathing easier in the dressing room,” Sunil Gavaskar, who has scored 10,122 runs in 125 Tests said.

Getting bowled out was a blessing in disguise for Australia, says Sunil Gavaskar

Mohammed Siraj took five for 73 as Australia were bowled out for 294.

In the third Test in Sydney, India showed grit and determination to bat out 131 overs and score 334 for five to eke out a memorable draw. Both the sides again find themselves in a similar situation, as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side needs 324 runs to win, while the Aussies need to get 10 wickets in one full day.

Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged that the result in Sydney could have been different had Hanuma Vihari not sustained a hamstring injury. He further added that Australia getting bowled out in the second innings in Brisbane spared skipper Tim Paine from taking a call on a possible declaration.

“I would have thought because of what had happened in Sydney, the way Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched that partnership together gave India a sniff. Then, of course, the unfortunate injury to Hanuma Vihari meant India had to abandon plans of going for a win.

“So that might have played in Australia’s mind. While I was doing commentary, I was saying it would have been a blessing in disguise if Australia get bowled out so that they don’t have to think about the declaration,” Gavaskar explained.

With all 10 wickets in hand and the Australian pacers fully charged up, having played 24 overs less on Day 4, both teams look likely to go for the kill with all three results possible.