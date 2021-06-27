"If James Anderson & Stuart Broad don't get wickets in their first spell, they struggle in their next spells"- Sunil Gavaskar still hopeful of an Indian summer

Despite India's humbling defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Sunil Gavaskar believes Virat Kohli & co. shouldn't be too concerned about the England series as the pitches will be drier at that time.

Gavaskar further added that James Anderson and Stuart Broad wouldn't be too effective if the batsmen could negate their first spell.

India will take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4. The last time the Virat Kohli-led team played a Test series in England against the hosts, they lost 4-1.

In his column in The Telegraph, Gavaskar opined that the Indian batsmen shouldn't be too concerned for the England series as the conditions will be much more favorable for batting.

"Indian batsmen need not worry about the series against England in August-September as the sun will be out by then and the pitches will be drier and with the greatest of respect, if Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad don't get wickets in their first spell, they struggle in their next spells."

A round of applause to #TeamIndia for their incredible journey to the #WTC21 Final. 👏 👏



Congratulations to New Zealand for winning the World Test Championship. 👍👍



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/iveB9RTUDa — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2021

India will be eager to win its first Test series in England since 2007. Since then, India has come out as the second-best side over the last three Test series (2011,2014 & 2018).

Sunil Gavaskar still hopeful of an Indian summer

Before the start of the England tour, Sunil Gavaskar was confident that it would be an 'Indian summer' for Virat Kohli's men and backed them to win the WTC final as well as the Test series against the hosts.

However, with India not making the best of starts to their tour of England after their defeat against the Kiwis, Gavaskar advised the team to let their disappointment fuel their determination for the Test series against England.

"The English summer has begun with disappointment [for India] but when disappointment fuels determination then fortunes can be turned and that's the attitude this talented team need to make this a truly Indian summer."

The Men in Blue will be keen to iron out their flaws before the start of the England Test series and bounce back from their defeat in the WTC final.

Few weeks left until the Olympics! We are ready at Sportskeeda. Check out our Olympics homepage

Edited by Arjun Panchadar