"If Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow bat for two hours, England will take a big lead" - Salman Butt

Salman Butt highlighted the significance of Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow's performances on Day 4 of the India vs England Nottingham Test while previewing the day's play.

The former Pakistan captain opined that if the two English batsmen bat for two hours, they can take the game in their team's favor.

Speaking on his YouTube channel before today's play gets underway, Salman Butt stated that India will have to dismiss Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler early to secure a win in the Nottingham Test.

"Joe Root's wicket will be a prized one today. To bring Joe Root in the middle, you will have to take two wickets. If India dismisses Root early like England dismissed Virat Kohli, then it will be a big test for England.

"Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow's performance will determine the fate of the match then. They both play aggressively, and I think if they play two hours, they can give England a big lead. If they get out early, it can be game, set and match for India," Salman Butt said.

First session of Day 4 will be 'make or break' for both teams: Salman Butt

England are 25/0 at the moment, with Rory Burns and Dom Sibley batting in the middle. The home team is trailing by 70 runs at Trent Bridge. Yesterday, rain forced the umpires to call the play off early.

After looking at Nottingham's weather forecast for today, Salman Butt felt today's first session will probably decide the outcome of this match.

"I checked the weather forecast of Nottingham. There are chances of rain after 2 PM. I think it is a vital day for the Indian bowlers because they have a chance to place their team in a winning position. The first three hours of the play, i.e. the first session will be 'make or break' for both teams," Salman Butt added.

The play is scheduled to begin today at 3:30 PM IST. It will be interesting to see how the English batters perform in Nottingham. You can follow the live scorecard of this Test match right here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee