"If leading from the front had a face, it is Rohit Sharma" - Aakash Chopra lauds Indian skipper's knock in World Cup 2023 clash vs New Zealand

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rohit Sharma for continuing with his aggressive approach at the top of the order in India's World Cup 2023 clash against New Zealand.

The Kiwis set the Men in Blue a 274-run target after being asked to bat first in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. Rohit then smashed a 40-ball 46 to lay the foundation of India's chase as the two-time champions registered a four-wicket win with two overs to spare to displace the Black Caps from the top of the points table.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Rohit for playing a game-changing knock. He stated (6:20):

"If leading from the front had a face, it is Rohit Sharma. He is the guy who shows it by doing it. He changes the match on his own. There was a threat from Trent Boult and Matt Henry at the start. He neutralized that threat."

The former India opener pointed out that Rohit's approach forced Trent Boult to deviate from his plans. He explained:

"The biggest sign of that was Trent Boult went around the stumps after starting over the stumps. It means that he was no longer focusing on swing and was going for the angle. Angle means Trent Boult's stature was halved."

Chopra added that the Indian skipper's attack made Matt Henry alter his line and length. He observed:

"Matt Henry was bowling extremely well but Rohit jumped down the track and hit him for a six. When Rohit plays, he plays differently. He deserved a fifty and more. He got an inside edge and got out."

Rohit hit four fours and as many sixes before inside-edging a Lockie Ferguson delivery onto his stumps. He added 71 runs for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill in just 11.1 overs to give his side a head start in the run chase.

"He is a living legend" - Aakash Chopra lauds Virat Kohli's knock

Virat Kohli scored 95 runs off 104 deliveries. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra also praised Virat Kohli for virtually staying till the end and ensuring that India got over the line. He elaborated (7:50):

"Virat Kohli's story is different. He is a living legend. The greatness is because he understands how to take the game forward, the demands of the situation, the sort of conditions that are there, and the pace at which he needs to pull the match."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator acknowledged that Kohli had a role to play in Suryakumar Yadav's run-out. He pointed out that the run could have been completed and that the modern batting great aborted the mission a little too late for his partner to return to his crease.

