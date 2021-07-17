"If he likes it he’ll say, and if he doesn’t, he’ll say he doesn’t" - Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli labelling The Hundred as an 'experiment'

Dinesh Karthik has stated that Virat Kohli is a straightforward guy, who will express his opinion about The Hundred without any hesitancy if he likes it. Earlier, the Indian skipper termed the new tournament an 'experiment'.

The Hundred will consist of a hundred balls per innings, with a change of ends taking place after 10 deliveries. The inaugural edition of the unique tournament is set to start on July 21.

However, The Hundred is yet to get validation from high profile stars like Virat Kohli. Dinesh Karthik, who explained that the Indian captain is entitled to his opinion, was quick to add that Kohli doesn't mince words while expressing his opinion.

In a chat with The Guardian, Karthik stated:

"That’s his opinion and it’s very fair. (On Kohli labeling The Hundred as an experiment.). Each is entitled to their own and you have to respect it. Maybe if he [Kohli] watches it … he’s a straightforward guy and if he likes it he’ll say, and if he doesn’t, he’ll say he doesn’t. He loves Test cricket and he’s one of the reasons it’s where it is today; I think it’s in a stronger place than five years ago. It’s good to see people like him speak up for it and if he watches the Hundred and he likes it, he’ll say so.”

Back at it 🏏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HPsBXif2bm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2021

Dinesh Karthik also expressed his desire to play in The Hundred if given an opportunity. However, he was quick to add that as per the rules of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), he can't do so, and he is happy to comply with the rules of the governing body.

The current players need empathy and not sympathy" - Dinesh Karthik on analyzing Indian team from the sidelines

Dinesh Karthik has won a new set of fans with his commentary skills. His wit, presence of mind and knowledge of the game has impressed one and everyone.

Given he has close connections with the Indian team and is still aspiring to play for his country, Karthik explained how he goes about analyzing them - for good or bad. Karthik explained:

"The current players need empathy and not sympathy. I try to get into their shoes and explain why they did something. There’s a difference between criticism and getting personal. I don’t get personal and the relationships I have, I feel comfortable speaking and would do the same to their faces."

With Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant currently in isolation, Dinesh Karthik recently posted a cheeky tweet suggesting he is ready to don the wicketkeeping gloves for India in the upcoming Test series against England.

