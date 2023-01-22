"If limited-overs captaincy is given to Rizwan, Babar can bat with added freedom" - Asif Iqbal

Former Pakistan cricketer Asif Iqbal has raised the possibility of Mohammad Rizwan leading the national team in white-ball cricket. Iqbal believes it will free up Babar Azam and enable him to score many more runs in the format.

Pakistan have had a forgettable home season in white-ball cricket, losing the seven-match T20I series to England in September, followed by the three-match ODI series to New Zealand.

Babar has been among the runs. However, the 28-year-old's winless run on home soil has put him under scrutiny.

Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial Congrats to @BlackCaps for winning the ODI series, lot of positives for @therealPCB to reflect on. I am confident they’ll bounce back strongly.

Speaking to Dawn News, Iqbal said Pakistan should free Babar of any captaincy responsibilities to utilize him fully as a pure batter:

"Leading in limited-overs games can be extremely draining, and Babar is Pakistan’s best batter and therefore needs to be properly handled. If limited-overs captaincy is given to Rizwan, Babar can bat with added freedom for the team without any extra responsibility."

The Lahore-born batter was Pakistan's highest run-getter in ODIs in 2022, mustering 679 runs in nine games at 84.87 with three hundreds and five fifties. He also scored two fifties in the three ODIs against New Zealand at home.

"Losing series on home turf is worrying" - Asif Iqbal

New Zealand celebrate their series victory. (Credits: Twitter)

Reflecting on New Zealand's ODI series triumph in Pakistan, the 79-year-old said the hosts failed to adapt to the conditions but felt Pakistan's performance in limited-overs cricket hasn't been as bad recently:

"New Zealand played better cricket than Pakistan; the visitors adapted to the playing conditions, which were alien to them, more effectively than the host team. Teams winning away series against good opponents means they are better than the home side."

He added:

"Overall, Pakistan have played well in recent limited-overs cricket, including the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia where they reached the final but losing series on home turf is worrying."

Pakistan will once again host the Kiwis for five ODIs and five T20Is in April 2023.

