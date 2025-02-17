"If they make the semi-final, I would consider it a big achievement" - Former Pakistan player lambasts PCB’s team selection for Champions Trophy 2025

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal does not hold much expectations from Mohammad Rizwan and Co. in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 despite playing on home turf. The Men in Green are desperate for a strong showing in an ICC event after failing to make the knockouts in their previous two campaigns.

Ad

Pakistan had momentum on their side after winning against Australia and South Africa away from home in the 50-over format. However, they were far from convincing in the recently concluded tri-series at home. Two losses to New Zealand, including one in the final, and a sole win against South Africa which needed a record chase, did not exactly exude confidence.

Pakistan are also without the services of Saim Ayub, who has been ruled out due to an ankle fracture. In his absence, the team have had to alter their batting order, resulting in Babar Azam opening the innings. Several former Pakistan players have expressed their frustration regarding the team selection, particularly over the inclusion of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Ad

Trending

Akmal stated that Pakistan look destined to be eliminated in the group stage itself, and a semi-final finish would be an over-achievement for the current side.

"India look clear favourites; they deserve to play the final. But I can't say the same about Pakistan. If they make the semi-final, I would consider it a big achievement," Akmal said in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

Ad

"Pakistan ki team aisi hai chal jaaye toh chand tak, warna shaam tak (Pakistan's team is like, If it works, it will reach all heights, otherwise it will be gone in no time). Our team has many loopholes. The bowling is struggling. Spinners are not there. The openers are struggling. I don't know what the selectors and the captain thought. Even our chairman gave his approval. Let's see how things unfold. The rest of the teams look much more balanced," he added.

Ad

Pakistan were the last team to name their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 as they waited for an official update regarding Saim Ayub's injury. The likes of Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, and Saud Shakeel were recalled into the side while Abdullah Shafique was not considered.

"The chairman hasn't played that much cricket" - Kamran Akmal on Pakistan's team selection

Pakistan's selection committee saw a major revamp midway through the home series against England. Former pacer Aaqib Javed, now the interim head coach, was included in the mix along with former umpire Aleem Dar and former batter Azhar Ali, following Mohammad Yousuf's resignation.

Ad

Kamran Akmal, however, noted PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi's lack of cricketing experience as a major factor behind the lackustre squad named by the selection committee. The chairman was appointed in 2024, and manages the role alongside his parliamentary duties.

"We could have announced a better team. I think India, New Zealand, England, and South Africa will make the semi-finals. Australia is depleted because of injuries to five key players. I don't know the thought process behind picking such a Pakistan team. The chairman hasn't played that much cricket; he doesn't understand matters, perhaps, so he gave his approval for such a team," Akmal stated.

Pakistan will play New Zealand on Wednesday, February 19, at the National Stadium in Karachi to kickstart the Champions Trophy 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback