"If Messi was born in India.." - Virender Sehwag reacts to Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win with hilarious meme featuring Lionel Messi 

Many members of the cricket fraternity have lavished praise on Lionel Messi following Argentina's win over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday, December 18. However, Virender Sehwag's take on the same has left fans in splits.

Reacting to Argentina's World Cup triumph, Sehwag shared a meme on his official Instagram handle, indicating that Messi would have earned a government job after the World Cup win had he been from India.

On Monday, December 19, the former India opener posted:

Notably, Messi proved his worth in the all-important summit clash against France on Sunday, December 18. The veteran footballer scored twice in the game and converted his penalty kick to finish the tournament with seven goals from as many outings.

The 35-year-old won his first-ever FIFA World Cup trophy as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final.

"Was meant to be Lionel Messi’s crowning moment" - Virender Sehwag on 2022 FIFA World Cup final

In one of his earlier Instagram posts, Virender Sehwag emphasized that the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France was destined to be Lionel Messi's crowing moment.

The 44-year-old hailed the game as one of the greatest FIFA World Cup matches of all time. He also lauded France's Kylian Mbappé, who scored a stunning hat-trick in the crucial tie.

Sehwag wrote on Instagram:

"One of the greatest World Cup games of all time. Thank you Argentina and France for the magnificent spectacle. Mbappe was outstanding for France but it was meant to be Lionel Messi’s crowning moment. Congratulations Argentina on becoming the #FIFAWorldCup champions."

It is worth mentioning that apart from scoring seven goals, the Argentina captain also chipped in with three assists during the competition. He received the Golden Ball trophy following his side's historic victory in the final for his exceptional performances throughout the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes