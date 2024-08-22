"If the money is good enough, I will play the role" - Rahul Dravid's amusing response to query on who can star in his biopic

Former Team India head coach Rahul Dravid joked that he can star in his own biopic if the money is good enough. He made the funny statement during the CEAT Cricket Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 21.

The former India captain was conferred with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24. Regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time, Dravid also had a successful stint as coach of the Indian team. Under his guidance, Team India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. Earlier, India finished runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2023 World Test Championship.

In a Q&A session during the CEAT awards ceremony, the former India captain's underrated wit was on display. To a query on 'Who will play Rahul Dravid in a Biopic?', the 51-year-old cheekily replied (as quoted by TOI):

Trending

"If the money is good enough, I will play the role."

During a stellar international career, the former cricketer featured in 164 Tests and 344 ODIs in which he amassed 13288 and 10889 runs respectively. Dravid notched up a total of 48 hundreds in international cricket. He also played one T20I in which he scored 31 runs at a strike rate of 147.61.

"Honestly, I did not want to do anything different" - Dravid on India's 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup campaigns

In the last two World Cups that India have featured in, they have lost only one game. They were unbeaten in the 2023 ODI World Cup until they went down to Australia in the final. They went one step ahead at the 2024 T20 World Cup, clinching the title on the back of an unbeaten streak.

Reflecting on India's memorable campaigns in the last two ICC events, Dravid attributed the team's success to good preparation and solid strategy.

"Honestly, I did not want to do anything different. We ran a fantastic campaign in the one-day World Cup. The common consensus among the team was that we needed to create the same energy, vibe, and team atmosphere that we had before, and then just hope for a bit of luck," the former India coach went on to add in the same interaction.

Expand Tweet

The Men in Blue beat South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados. Batting first, Team India put up 176-7 on the board in their 20 overs and then held the Proteas to 169-8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️