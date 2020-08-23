If the Pakistan coaches have been kept for a pleasure trip, they should be sent on a world tour: Aamir Sohail hits out at Misbah & Co.

Former Pakistan captain Aamir Sohail has opined that the team's coaches should be sent on a world tour if they are only interested in a pleasure trip. He observed that the Pakistan team has been showing a steady decline since the current coaches took over.

Aamir Sohail analysed Pakistan's performance during the ongoing third Test against England on his YouTube channel.

He first spoke about the Pakistan bowlers, pointing out that they bowled without any strategy. Aamir Sohail mentioned that Yasir Shah has developed the tendency to concede a lot of runs whenever he has bowled a long spell, while acknowledging that the leg-spinner did try his level best.

"I saw a little effort in this match from Yasir Shah. He used his driving arm better but unluckily he again conceded more than 150 runs. This has become a feature of Yasir Shah's bowling that he is conceding more than 150 runs whenever he bowls a long spell. If your bowler concedes so many runs and doesn't dismiss too many batsmen, your chances become very less."

Aamir Sohail questioned the Pakistan coaches for not being able to bring the consistency in Naseem Shah's action, a problem that has been there for a long time.

"Coming to Naseem Shah, he does not have a repeatable action. The follow through of his arm is not consistent. And I have been saying repeatedly that it has been such a long time for our coaches but you don't see any improvement."

The former opener observed that Shaheen Afridi's bowling has started showing a downward trend instead of an improvement.

"And when we talk about Shaheen Afridi, he should have improved but you can see a decline happening suddenly."

Aamir Sohail sought an answer regarding what the coaches have been doing and asked them to be sent on a world tour if they are interested in just enjoying a pleasure trip.

"So whose task is this? Why have the coaches been kept? Are they there for a pleasure trip? If they want to go on a pleasure trip, they should be sent on a world tour and let the players continue to play as they are doing."

"Pakistan coaches need to earn their salaries and help their struggling captain"



Javed Miandad tells @Saj_PakPassion why Azhar Ali is in desperate need of a helping hand#ENGvsPAK https://t.co/4DDfTN8EqG pic.twitter.com/f5PZskrHTt — i sport (@iPaperSport) August 19, 2020

The 53-year-old also lambasted the team management for selecting Mohammad Abbas ahead of Sohail Khan.

"I have been talking repeatedly about Sohail Khan. There was a reason for that. If you have to play Mohammad Abbas in a Test match just for a couple of wickets and then he doesn't have a chance to get batsmen out with the new ball, then why are you playing him."

Aamir Sohail's take on the Pakistan batting

Aamir Sohail questioned Shan Masood getting dismissed in the same manner repeatedly

With three Pakistan batsmen already back in the pavilion, Aamir Sohail hoped that the other players would stand up while calling it a great opportunity for Fawad Alam to showcase his skills.

"Three batsmen are already dismissed. Lets hope that the incoming batsmen perform better. This is a very big chance for Fawad Alam. It is a very easy pitch and there is not much for the bowlers."

Aamir Sohail hit out at Misbah-ul-Haq for not being able to resolve Shan Masood's technical deficiency against the incoming delivery, with him getting out repeatedly in the same fashion.

"Shan Masood was again dismissed on an incoming delivery. Misbah has to think why he is there if he cannot assist the player."

"If a player gets out in a similar manner 2-3 times, the alarms should start ringing both for the coaches and the player because that means there is some problem with the technique."

Shan Masood stuck in crease. PAKISTAN 6 for 1 wicket down. Anderson got him 8 times now. Bad start.#PakvsEng pic.twitter.com/l8Munyf5MH — Maher Yousaf Haroon (@MaherYousaf) August 22, 2020

Aamir Sohail highlighted Shan Masood's problem of his front foot coming across, which the coaches have not been able to rectify.

"His leg is going across to off stump and he is trapped. I am surprised what the coaches are telling the players and what they are doing to raise their standards."

Aamir Sohail asked the coaches to justify the huge amounts they are being paid, with no results being evident.

"The coaches need to justify why they have been hired and why they have been paid but unfortunately these coaches have been there with the Pakistan team for a long time but they don't have anything to show."

Aamir Sohail signed off by stating that Pakistan cricket has been on a steady decline, with a small step in the positive direction being offset by multiple steps backward.

"If you win against Bangladesh and shout about it, then it is a matter of shame. Everyone has to play their role because our cricket has not not gone forward from a long time. We go forward half a step and then six steps backward."

Pakistan have been outclassed by England so far in the third Test being played at Southampton. The visitors are staring down the barrel after having been reduced to a score to 24/3 while responding to the home team's mammoth first innings score of 583/8 declared.