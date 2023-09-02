"If Pakistan win the toss and bat first, they will literally hammer India" - Shoaib Akhtar on Asia Cup 2023 clash between arch-rivals

India and Pakistan will lock horns in a highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 contest at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking about the clash between the two arch-rivals, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar stated that the Men in Green will absolutely dominate India if they bat first.

He, however, also suggested that Rohit Sharma and company could have the upper hand in the contest if they were to bat first.

"If Pakistan win the toss and bat first, they will literally hammer India. However, if India win the toss, Pakistan could be in trouble because the wickets haven't settled yet and the ball isn't coming on nicely under the lights," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer-turned-expert opined that India should go ahead with three fast bowlers against Pakistan. Akhtar also urged the Indian think tank not to drop left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"I believe India should go ahead with three fast bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj are very good. Kuldeep Yadav shouldn't be benched. They have already wasted a lot of time by keeping him out. He is a great talent and has a sharp mind," he added.

Notably, Akhtar claimed that Pakistan have a very strong side that could make things difficult for India in the upcoming 50-over encounter at the continental showpiece.

"Don't think there will be a lot of pressure on them" - Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan

Speaking in the same video, Shoaib Akhtar backed the Pakistani side to do well against India. He also came out in support of skipper Babar Azam, who has had to deal with criticism for his captaincy in the past.

Akhtar pointed out that Pakistan won't be under a lot of pressure, considering that they have played against India on several occasions in the recent past.

"There is an ongoing debate surrounding Babar Azam's captaincy. It was after he gave his spinner the last over on a few occasions. However, I am sure he would have learned and will be better with his calculations. Babar Azam and his team are very mature. They have faced India multiple times now in high-pressure matches. I don't think there will be a lot of pressure on them," he elaborated.

Akhtar emphasised that Pakistan now look like a lot more balanced side as they now have enough firepower in their batting. Hoping that India give their neighbors a tough fight at the Asia Cup, he added:

"Pakistan are a formidable side. They have all the ammunition. They have the bowling, their batting also looks quite settled. They no longer have a volatile batting lineup. Both India and Pakistan are two of the most well-settled sides when they are playing in the subcontinent."

"Beating India or Pakistan in the subcontinent is one of the most impossible things. But one team will have to lose. However, Pakistan have controlled their nerves, and am confident that they would come through this. I really hope India give us a tough game," Akhtar concluded.

While this will be India's opening match in the tournament, Pakistan started their campaign with a mammoth 238-run win over Nepal.