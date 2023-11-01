“If we cannot play Champions Trophy, naturally it will hurt us” - Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has admitted that the team will be hurt if they fail to qualify to 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be played in Pakistan. He lamented the lack of luck for Bangladesh in the ongoing ODI World Cup in India, stating that things have been going horribly wrong in both batting and bowling.

ICC recently confirmed the rules for 2025 Champions Trophy qualification. The top seven sides at the end of the league stage of the 2023 World Cup will qualify for the tournament along with hosts Pakistan.

Bangladesh are currently in ninth position with one win from seven matches. Following their seven-wicket loss to Pakistan in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31, they were officially eliminated from the semi-finals race for the 2023 World Cup.

Speaking after the defeat, Mehidy opened up on the possibility of Bangladesh failing to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy. He said:

"If we cannot play Champions Trophy, naturally it will hurt us.”

On the team’s poor performance in the World Cup, he went on to add that luck has deserted them.

“I think luck is not favoring us. The batters are playing shots and it is going straight into the hand of the fielders as catches and they are grabbing it and there is something going wrong with the bowling as well,” the 26-year-old added.

“This hasn't been the case before because we are playing one-day for last three years but somehow luck is not favoring us. Naturally after losing we will be disappointed but this is cricket and there will be wins and losses in matches and we must accept it," the all-rounder further stated.

Bangladesh’s remaining 2023 World Cup matches will be against Sri Lanka in Delhi on November 6 and Australia in Pune on November 11.

“I always want to bat in the middle order” - Mehidy

On a personal level as well, the World Cup in India has been challenging for Mehidy, especially as a batter. Bangladesh have used him as a floater in the batting order. After batting at three, four, five, and seven in earlier games, he was sent in at No. 8 against Pakistan on Tuesday, October 31.

Asked about his preferred batting position, the talented all-rounder admitted:

"Look I always want to bat in the middle order.” He went on to add, “I am playing in different positions due to team combination and certainly it becomes difficult for me because you have to see for the last seven years I have played as a lower middle-order batter and I know how to play in that position.

"But I think rather than thinking about it if we want to prove as a batter I have to perform wherever I am given a chance and at that point team will have an expectation that I can perform wherever I bat," Mehidy concluded.

Expand Tweet

26-year-old Mehidy was Player of the Match for scoring 57 and claiming three wickets in Bangladesh’s opening match against Afghanistan. He hasn’t been as effective in subsequent games.