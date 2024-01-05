"If he has to play for India going forward, he will have to do lots of consultations with senior people" - Sunil Gavaskar on Prasidh Krishna

Sunil Gavaskar has urged Prasidh Krishna to seek guidance from senior players and coaches if he wants to continue representing India in Test cricket.

Krishna made his Test debut in the recently concluded two-match series against South Africa. The lanky pacer managed only two wickets at an average of 65.00 in the two Tests played on seamer-friendly tracks and also conceded an average of 4.64 runs per over.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar opined that Krishna needs to make a lot of improvements if he harbors hopes of playing the longest format for India going forward. He elaborated:

"Prasidh Krishna was the weak link in India's bowling. We sometimes get carried away with speeds of 140-145 kph but we need to see if he has that ability or not. He does not have that much experience. He might improve after playing more matches."

The former India captain added:

"Prasidh Krishna needs to think about his bowling. He needs to sit with the bowling coach. He should sit with Jasprit Bumrah, who is the leader of the pack, and talk to him. Yes, this series is over but if he has to play for India going forward, he will have to do lots of consultations with senior people."

Krishna picked up a solitary wicket and conceded 93 runs in 20 overs in South Africa's only innings on his Test debut. He was retained in the XI for the second Test and was taken to the cleaners in the second innings, conceding 27 runs in his four overs, although he did pick up Kagiso Rabada's wicket.

"I feel he was bowling at 5-10 kph less than what we have seen in the IPL" - Sunil Gavaskar on Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna proved expensive in the home T20I series against Australia as well. [P/C: Getty]

Sunil Gavaskar highlighted that Prasidh Krishna was down on pace and delivered balls in Aiden Markram's hitting arc. He explained:

"I felt Prasidh Krishna was probably nervous in the first Test and here it seemed his bouncer too did not have any force. I feel he was bowling at 5-10 kph less than what we have seen in the IPL. He was bowling the length the batters wanted. He was bowling in the slot from where Markram hit him for sixes."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Karnataka seamer's short deliveries weren't high enough to trouble Markram. He said:

"Then he tried to bowl a little short. If you have pace and want to bowl short, the ball should come above the batter's shoulders. If the ball comes close to the chest and Markram is tall, he is more than six feet, so he hit sixes easily."

Markram smashed 20 runs in Krishna's first over in South Africa's second innings. He clubbed him for two fours and as many sixes to move from 74 to 94 before he brought up his century with two boundaries in the following over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

