"If you are playing for a fifty or your runs, you will get such results" - Gautam Gambhir criticizes Babar Azam's approach in World Cup loss to India

Gautam Gambhir believes Babar Azam's timid and slightly selfish approach played a significant role in Pakistan's World Cup 2023 loss to India.

Babar contributed a 58-ball 50 as the Men in Green were bowled for 191 after being asked to bat first in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Rohit Sharma and Co. chased down the below-par target with seven wickets and 19.3 overs to spare to register their eighth consecutive win against their arch-rivals in the tournament's history.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir criticized Babar's approach during his 82-run third-wicket partnership with Mohammad Rizwan. He said:

"Babar Azam has been extremely timid. Two batters cannot bat the same way in a partnership, one of them has to take chances. If you are playing for a fifty or your runs, you will get such results."

The former India opener highlighted that the current Pakistan top order doesn't have a single aggressive batter. He explained:

"Babar Azam has scored a lot of runs for himself but it's been Pakistan's history that they have liked to bat aggressively at the start, whether it was Shahid Afridi, Imran Nazir or Taufeeq Umar, and they consolidate in the middle. However, here in the top three, there isn't a single batter who can take on the opposition attack."

Gambhir added that the 1992 World Cup champions should have adopted a more fearless approach at the start of their innings. He elaborated:

"When you play against a top-quality attack, at times you discuss in the dressing room that you will play freely even if you get out for 150, you will not play timidly. If the top three get out early, then the No. 4 and No. 5 would consolidate."

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Pakistan should have looked to score 70 runs in the first 10 overs of their innings. He pointed out that they scored only 49 runs and that India were always aware that they could push Pakistan back if they picked up a couple of wickets from there.

"You don't expect such a shot from a world-class batter" - Gautam Gambhir on Babar Azam's dismissal

Babar Azam was bowled by Mohammed Siraj. [P/C: AP]

Gautam Gambhir was also disappointed with Babar Azam for the way he got out. He stated:

"It was an extremely bad shot. You don't expect such a shot from a world-class batter. You had scored 50 runs and played nearly 60 balls, you knew there wasn't much bounce and it was not the length where you could have played the late cut. You could have punched it."

Pakistan did not hit a single six during their innings. They were decently placed at 155/2 in the 30th over before they lost eight wickets for 36 runs, with Babar being the first of those dismissals, to virtually gift India an easy run chase.

