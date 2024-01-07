"If Rahane can make comeback with IPL, Pujara certainly deserves the chance"- Fans react after Cheteshwar Pujara hits double century in Ranji match

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara notched up a double century in the Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand on Sunday (January 7) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Fans took note of Pujara's brilliant performance in the Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand. It evoked mixed reactions as few felt that he should make a comeback into the Indian Test side, while others opined that selectors should continue to invest in youth.

Here are some of the reactions on X on the matter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is Pujara's 17th double ton in his first-class cricket career. Only five other cricketers have achieved the feat before him. Legendary Don Bradman has the most, with 37 to his name.

The Ranji Trophy match between Saurashtra and Jharkhand commenced on January 5. After being dropped from the Indian Test squad, Pujara decided to play in India's premier domestic tournament, representing Saurashtra.

Jharkhand batted first and were bundled out for 142. In reply, Saurashtra managed to scale a huge total of 578/4 before declaring on Day 3. Batting at the number 4, Pujara shepherded his side's batting line-up with a masterful 243* (356), reiterating his worth in the long format. Prerak Mankad (104) and Harvik Desai (85) played supporting roles with decent contributions.

"I don't understand why Pujara has been left out"- Harbhajan Singh on selector's decision to drop Cheteshwar Pujara

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently criticized the selectors for snubbing Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane from the Test team. Team India recently toured South Africa with younger batters like Shreyas Iyer, Yashaswi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill making the playing XI.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Singh opined that Pujara is still the best Test batter in India and questioned the rationale behind the decision of selectors. Harbhajan said:

"Didn't select Ajinkya Rahane and have left Cheteshwar Pujara out for no reason. These are the two players who have scored runs everywhere. If you look at the previous record Pujara has the same contribution as Kohli had."

He added:

"I don't understand why Pujara has been left out, we still don't have a better batter than Pujara in Test cricket. He plays slowly but he saves you, because of him India won Test in Australia and England."

Do you agree with Harbhajan Singh's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App