"If Rishabh Pant hadn't gotten injured, he wouldn't have gotten a chance" - Aakash Chopra lauds Indian batter's knock in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Karun Nair for making the most of an unlikely opportunity in the fifth Test against England. He noted that Nair wouldn't have been part of India's playing XI had Rishabh Pant not gotten injured.

Nair scored an unbeaten 52 off 98 deliveries as India ended Day 1 (Thursday, July 31) at The Oval at 204/6 in their first innings. Washington Sundar (19* off 45) was the other unbeaten batter at Stumps.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted that Nair had seemingly frittered away his chance before he got a lifeline due to Pant's injury.

"Karun Nair scored a half-century after 3100 days. India have also scored runs, although they haven't scored too many. Of course, they are not ahead in the game, but are not behind as well, is what I am thinking. You can probably say that Washington Sundar is the world's best No. 8," Chopra said (7:25).

"When Karun Nair scored a triple century, he did it against this team only. Then he remained out of the team, which was slightly unfair as well. Then he scored a lot of runs. Life and cricket gave him a second chance, but it seemed like he had spilled that chance. If Rishabh Pant hadn't gotten injured, he wouldn't have gotten a chance," he added.

Chopra praised Nair for proving that the Indian think tank was right in playing an extra batter once Pant was ruled out of the game.

"However, Rishabh Pant got injured, suddenly an opportunity opened up, you wanted to play an extra batter, here he comes, and he scores his fifty. This has become the second-highest score of his Test career, and we wish him well," he observed.

Karun Nair has struck seven fours during his unbeaten 52-run knock. Barring his unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai in 2016, it's the only time he has crossed the 50-run mark in 14 Test innings.

"Batting won't become that easy at the moment unless the sun comes out and the rain stops suddenly" - Aakash Chopra on the state of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Karun Nair and Washington Sundar have stitched together an unbroken 51-run seventh-wicket partnership. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that India don't have much batting left after Karun Nair and Washington Sundar. However, he opined that the pitch is unlikely to become placid soon.

"Karun Nair is not out, and Washington Sundar is there with him. Of course, not much is left after that because you have three fast bowlers. You are not expecting too much from them. The second new ball is 16 overs away, but I do feel batting won't become that easy at the moment unless the sun comes out and the rain stops suddenly," he said (8:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the pitch is likely to become more batting-friendly as the match progresses.

"If you reach close to 250 in the first innings, you will have to stop the opposing team early because, as the game progresses, the intrinsic nature of the pitch will come to the fore, which is a flat surface. You can actually fill your boots when you bat in the second innings. England might miss spin in their attack then," Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra opined that the second day could be the decider. He highlighted that India would be in trouble if England take a big first-innings lead.

