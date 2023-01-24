"If he scores a century, it will be a huge one" - Aakash Chopra expects a hundred from Rohit Sharma in 3rd IND vs NZ ODI

Aakash Chopra expects Rohit Sharma to score a big hundred if the Indian skipper reaches the three-figure mark in the third ODI against New Zealand.

The final game of the three-match series will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24. The match will be of academic interest as the Men in Blue have already clinched the series with wins in the first two ODIs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the possible changes to India's XI. The former Indian batter feels Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will continue to open, elaborating:

"Rohit Sharma will play, a century is due for him. Will Rohit Sharma score a century today? I feel he will do it today. A century can come on this ground and if he scores a century, it will be a huge one, it will be 150-170. Shubman Gill is not taking the name of getting out, so he will also try not to get out once again."

Chopra reckons Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan will also hold onto their spots, reasoning:

"Virat Kohli has had a slightly cold series. So he would want to score big. Ishan Kishan was not out in the last match and was dismissed in the match before that. He will not get opportunities repeatedly because KL Rahul is married now, he will be available in the next series and he will be playing ahead of Ishan Kishan."

Kohli has managed just 19 runs in his two innings thus far and has been dismissed by Mitchell Santner on both occasions. Kishan was dismissed for five in Hyderabad and faced just nine deliveries in Raipur.

"You can rest Hardik Pandya if you want" - Aakash Chopra

Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets in the second ODI against New Zealand. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra feels Hardik Pandya could be rested for the inconsequential game, explaining:

"You can rest Hardik Pandya if you want for workload management because after this you have three back-to-back T20Is immediately from the 27th where Hardik will be the captain. So you can ask him to take a break here and that you can manage. You can go with that thinking and play your reserves."

Khan__junaid1 @Khan__junaid1

Which Player Will Replace Hardik ? #INDVSNZODI I Think Just Like SL series Hardik Pandya Will Be Rested In 3rd Odi Vs NZWhich Player Will Replace Hardik ? #INDvNZ I Think Just Like SL series Hardik Pandya Will Be Rested In 3rd Odi Vs NZWhich Player Will Replace Hardik ? #INDvNZ #INDVSNZODI

Chopra wants Umran Malik to play instead of Shardul Thakur but added that the Indian team might not make that change, saying:

"I don't think there can be any other change because you will play Shardul Thakur. You like him and you need batting depth as well. Otherwise, I would personally play Umran Malik. If the ground is so small, I would sacrifice my batting and try to play an extra bowler. But will the Indian team do that? I have no idea."

Umran could get to play the final ODI in place of either Mohammad Shami or Mohammed Siraj even if the team management wants to persist with Shardul. Hardik might play as a pure batter if his workload needs to be managed as he would want to be among the runs ahead of the T20Is against the same opponents.

