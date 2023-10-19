"If Shakib isn't there, it could become a hugely one-sided encounter" - Aakash Chopra on Shakib Al Hasan's potential unavailability for IND-BNG clash

Aakash Chopra expects India to register a dominant win if Bangladesh are without Shakib Al Hasan's services in the World Cup 2023 clash between the two sides.

The Men in Blue will face the Bangla Tigers in Pune on Thursday, October 19. While Rohit Sharma and company head into the game on the back of three consecutive wins, their opponents have registered just a solitary victory in the tournament thus far.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Shakib's potential unavailability is the biggest concern for Bangladesh heading into the game. He elaborated:

"Shakib Al Hasan's fitness is concerning. It's not sure whether he will be available for this match or not. If he is unavailable, the problems will become grave because Shakib Al Hasan is this team's life."

The former India opener added:

"They need his bowling. India's numbers are not that good against left-arm spin. They need his runs and captaincy. Shakib's availability might actually be the deal clincher. If Shakib isn't there, it could become a hugely one-sided encounter."

The Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has stated that they are awaiting the results of a scan and that the final decision on the skipper's availability will be taken on Thursday morning. He added that they won't take a risk with the spin-bowling all-rounder if he isn't ready to play.

"He is like a bank, but they are not gaining too much from that" - Aakash Chopra on Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim has been among the runs for Bangladesh. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Mushfiqur Rahim's runs haven't helped Bangladesh much because of their top-order issues. He explained:

"If we see the top order, the two openers haven't done that well. Litton Das has played well once. You have lost two of your three matches. Mushfiqur scores runs, he is like a bank, but they are not gaining too much from that because the team is not doing that well collectively."

However, the reputed commentator acknowledged that Bangladesh's seam attack can trouble the Indian batters. He stated:

"This team has decent fast bowling. You will see Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's off-spin will not work that much on this pitch and Shakib Al Hasan will bowl defensively, but the three fast bowlers can trouble India."

Chopra concluded by opining that if Bangladesh get to bat first and post a total close to 300, the three pacers can provide the early blows and bother India slightly.

