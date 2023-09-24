“If Shardul Thakur is part of your World Cup squad, he should not be touched” - Aakash Chopra

Former India batter Aakash Chopra reckons that since Shardul Thakur is part of Team India’s World Cup squad, he should not be dropped for the second ODI against Australia despite his poor performance in the opening match of the series.

Thakur went for 78 runs in his 10 overs in the Mohali ODI and failed to claim a single wicket. Australian batters used his lack of pace and hit him for 11 fours and two sixes. The pressure has been growing on Thakur since he has failed to deliver with the bat down the order.

According to Chopra, though, India must keep backing Thakur since they feel he fits into a particular role for the team and adds versatility to the line-up.

He said [2:15] on his YouTube channel:

“In the bowling, I expect there is a possible churning that might just happen. I feel Jasprit Bumrah will be rested and Mohammed Siraj will get a game. I still see Shardul Thakur playing. In fact, he should play. If Shardul Thakur is part of your World Cup squad, he should not be touched. That is what I feel. There will be another chance for Mohammed Shami and Thakur.”

Chopra, however, does not see too many changes happening in the batting department.

“I don't see many changes in batting. You won't touch KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. If Tilak Varma has to come in, Ishan Kishan will have to go up the order. I don't see that happening since Ruturaj Gaikwad is there,” he commented.

Gaikwad, Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav smashed half-centuries for India in Mohali as the hosts won the game by five wickets.

“India will need more wickets from Ravindra Jadeja” - Aakash Chopra

While Shami claimed a five-fer in the first ODI, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed only one scalp each. According to Chopra, India will need more wickets from Jadeja, while Ashwin will also be tested in Indore.

The 46-year-old stated:

“India will need more wickets from Ravindra Jadeja. It is not easy to get wickets on this surface. There is another chance for Ravichandran Ashwin. He will be tested."

India will meet Australia in the second ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

Aakash Chopra’s predicted XI for 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.