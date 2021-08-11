"If Shardul Thakur doesn't play, then Virat Kohli will be in trouble" - Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has stressed that Virat Kohli will be under pressure if Shardul Thakur fails to recover for the second Test against England, which starts on August 12 (Thursday) at Lord's.

Shardul has reportedly pulled his hamstring and might not be available for selection for the Lord's Test. Kaif highlighted that India will lack balance if Shardul Thakur misses out owing to an injury.

Speaking at a media interaction arranged by Sony, Mohammad Kaif said:

"I think if Shardul doesn't play then Kohli will be in trouble because he wants to have fast bowling all-rounders and he doesn't have many. There is no Hardik Pandya, there is no others who can bowl fast and bat. So then, eventually you might see Ashwin coming in or you see an extra fast bowler. If Ishant is fit, he comes in automatically, otherwise Umesh Yadav can play.

"But it will be tough for Kohli to have the same balance as what he had in that last game if Shardul doesn't play."

Shardul Thakur hasn't trained with the squad since Team India started training in London. Instead he has spent time with India physiotherapist Nitin Patel and trainer Nick Webb at the gym, an ESPNCricinfo report suggested.

With Shardul Thakur's chances of featuring in the Lord's Test all but over, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be one of the front-runners to feature in the playing XI.

Ravichandran Ashwin ideal to replace Shardul Thakur: VVS Laxman

Ashwin's absence from the Trent Bridge Test grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Discussions continue to dominate as both sides gear up for the second Test.

Speaking on the same lines, former cricketer VVS Laxman believes India should make way for the off-spinner and that he will add variety to the bowling unit.

Laxman told ESPNCricinfo:

"I hope they’ll make the right call by taking Ashwin in the XI. I’ve mentioned this before that he’s a more than capable bowler to perform in any condition. He’s a skilled bowler. He’s someone who has over 400 wickets.

"Anyone who has that many wickets knows how to adapt to different conditions. Ashwin will add variety and strength to the bowling line-up.”

Only time will tell if Ravichandran Ashwin gets a nod ahead of the two quicks in the form of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

