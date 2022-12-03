“If Shikhar Dhawan plays enough matches, he will return to his old rhythm” – Wasim Jaffer 

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes under-fire Shikhar Dhawan will return to his purple patch in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting on Sunday, December 4.

The veteran feels that the southpaw didn’t get enough game time this year because he only plays ODI cricket, which is unlikely to be the case heading into the 2023 World Cup.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



(Min: 500 runs) Shikhar Dhawan has the lowest ODI SR for India in a calendar year since Rohit Sharma in 2008(Min: 500 runs) Shikhar Dhawan has the lowest ODI SR for India in a calendar year since Rohit Sharma in 2008 🐌 (Min: 500 runs) https://t.co/1RhIUCJEee

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“If Dhawan plays enough matches, he will return to his old rhythm.”

He added:

“1:45 – Shikhar Dhawan has not been able to play many matches because he only plays ODI cricket. India has played numerous T20s this year because of T20 World Cup.”

The statement comes even as Dhawan departed for scores of 28 and three in the last two ODI innings vs New Zealand. He, however, slammed 72 off 77 balls against the Blackcaps in the first game.

The southpaw earlier scored only 25 runs in three innings against South Africa.

With numerous ODI series scheduled to be played over the next few months, Dhawan will have enough chances to showcase his skills at the top of the order.

Team India ODI schedule till 2023 World Cup:

IND vs BAN -3 ODIs in December

IND vs SL - 3 ODIs in January

IND vs NZ - 3 ODIs in January-February

IND vs AUS - 3 ODIs in February or March

IND vs WI - 3 ODIs in July or August

Asia Cup - September

IND vs AUS - 3 ODIs in September

“His partnership with Rohit Sharma has always been good” - Wasim Jaffer on Shikhar Dhawan

Jaffer also hailed Shikhar Dhawan’s camaraderie with Rohit Sharma while praising the top three batters, including Virat Kohli, for always stepping up for the Men in Blue in ODIs.

“His partnership with Rohit Sharma has always been good.”

He continued:

“India’s top three are one of the best. One of them always stepped up when India scored 300+. There is enough experience.”

It’s worth mentioning that Dhawan and Rohit have the highest opening partnership runs for India in ODIs.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma – 6868 runs in 166 innings @41.87 (22 100+ partnerships).

Broken Cricket @BrokenCricket Most 100+ Partnerships by Indian Pairs



38 - Sachin/Ganguly

31 - Sachin/Dravid

24 - Rohit/Kohli

22 - Rohit/Dhawan

21 - Ganguly/Dravid Most 100+ Partnerships by Indian Pairs38 - Sachin/Ganguly31 - Sachin/Dravid24 - Rohit/Kohli22 - Rohit/Dhawan21 - Ganguly/Dravid

Rohit, in particular, also failed to perform for India in the T20 World Cup, scoring 116 runs in six matches.

The two openers will look to forget their dismal run and come out all guns blazing against Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series.

Meanwhile, Kohli will look to replicate his recent T20I success in ODIs. He emerged as the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup, scoring 296 runs in six matches.

