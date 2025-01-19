Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons that Yashasvi Jaiswal is unlikely to feature in the playing XI in the 2025 Champions Trophy despite his impressive form with the willow. Harbhajan, however, added that Jaiswal would have opened with Rohit Sharma had Shubman Gill not been named vice-captain.

Team India named their 15-member provisional Champions Trophy 2025 squad on Saturday, January 18. While Rohit was retained as captain, Gill was named his deputy. Jaiswal, who was among the few positives during India's Test tour of Australia, was also picked as the third opening option.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan opined that Jaiswal should ideally open with Rohit in the Champions Trophy. He, however, added that he doesn't see that happening since Gill has been named as vice-captain. The 44-year-old said:

"Everyone was saying that Jaiswal should have been picked because he showed in Australia that he is ready. People not only wanted him in the team, but wanted him be part of the playing XI as well. But that is difficult now since Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain. Since Gill is the vice-captain, he will open.

"In case Yashasvi opens, Gill will have to move down to three and Virat Kohli to four. But then where will Shreyas Iyer bat? The train gets derailed. I feel Yashasvi should have played because a cricketer should be given a chance when he is form. If Gill had not been named vice-captain, Jaiswal would have been picked in the playing XI. Now that Gill is the vice-captain, he cannot be dropped," Harbhajan added.

While Gill had a poor Test tour of Australia, he has an impressive record in the one-day format. In 47 matches, he has scored 2,328 runs at an average of 58.20 and a strike rate of 101.74, with six hundreds, 13 fifties and a best of 208.

"He has been picked on potential" - Rohit Sharma on Jaiswal's inclusion in India's Champions Trophy squad

Speaking at the press conference after Team India's Champions Trophy squad was announced on Saturday, Team India captain Rohit explained that Jaiswal was selected on the basis of his recent form and potential. The 37-year-old said:

“We picked Jaiswal on the basis of what he has shown in the last few months despite not playing ODI cricket. He has been picked on potential and sometimes you have to do that.

“In that, some players will miss out, it’s very unlucky but you can't please everyone. You try and make the best team to win games in different situations and I feel with these guys you can have that,” he added.

While Jaiswal is yet to make his one-day debut, the 23-year-old has featured in 19 Tests and 23 T20Is, scoring 1,798 and 723 runs respectively.

