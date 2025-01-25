"If Surya is not a captain he would be dropped out of the next match" - Fans slam Suryakumar Yadav for another failure in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for another low score in the second T20I against England in Chennai on January 25. After striking three quick boundaries, the 34-year-old was rushed by a quick delivery from Brydon Carse to be castled for 12 from 7 deliveries.

It was Surya's fifth consecutive T20I innings with a score of under 25, averaging a dismal 7.60 in that stretch. The swashbuckling batter enjoyed an incredible first three seasons in T20Is since his debut, averaging 45 at a strike rate of over 170.

However, Surya averaged under 26 over his last 20 T20I outings since the beginning of 2024. After being on top of the ICC rankings for T20I batters for a two-year period, Surya has falled out of the top three due to his recent struggles.

He was also made India's permanent T20I skipper after the 2024 T20 World Cup and his batting downfall has incidentally coincided with the move. Surya has scored only 242 runs in 11 innings at an underwhelming average of 22 with only two half-centuries since becoming the captain.

Fans on X were angered by Surya's extended poor form in T20Is and reacted as follows:

Fans continued expressing their disappointment over Surya's poor run with one saying:

"Surya's batting form has dipped quite considerably. That consistency of 2-3 years ago has completely gone."

"Rohit Sharma and his proxy Suryakumar Yadav both are finished," tweeted a fan.

"Suryakumar Yadav is the biggest fraud in Indian cricket history," a fan said.

Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal leaves India in trouble in the run-chase

Team India got themselves into early trouble in their run chase of 166 in the second T20I against England. After a crushing win in the series opener at Kolkata, the Men in Blue restricted the visitors to 165/9 in 20 overs on the back of another impressive performance by the bowlers.

However, a fiery English attack reduced India to 58/3 in the sixth over with the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav. Wickets continued to tumble for the hosts as Dhruv Jurel and Hardik Pandya fell in quick succession to leave them reeling at 78/5 in the 10th over.

Brydon Carse picked up two wickets after scoring a useful 31 off 17 with the bat, while fellow pacers Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Jamie Overton picked up a wicket each.

As things stand, India are at 95/5 with Tilak Varma batting on 36 from 29 and Washington Sundar on 10 from 12 deliveries.

