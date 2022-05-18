"If the South African players don't need rest, then don't rest your main players either" - Aakash Chopra urges Indian selectors to name a strong team for T20Is against Proteas

Former batter Aakash Chopra believes that India cannot afford to put out a second-string squad against a formidable South African side. The Proteas will compete in a five-match T20I series in India, beginning on June 9 in the buildup to the T20 World Cup later this year.

Led by Temba Bavuma, South Africa boasts an all-around squad glittered with IPL stars. Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell marked their respective returns to the national side while 21-year-old Tristan Stubbs earned his maiden call-up.

Chopra notes that barring injured players like Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Chahar, Team India will have to play their top players to win the series against South Africa. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"If you were thinking that an experimental squad can be put out for this series and take June lightly before the tour of England, just think again. South Africa have tied India's hands now and will win the series if an ordinary team is put out. India have to play pretty much everyone."

Chopra added:

"So, a request to the selectors, if the South African players don't need rest, then don't rest your main players either. If you take this lightly, then you will lose the series at home."

India are on the back of five consecutive defeats against South Africa. During a tour of the Rainbow Nation earlier this year, the Men In Blue lost the Test series 2-1 and suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series.

"In this team, right from openers to bowlers, everything is there" - Aakash Chopra

The Proteas named a 16-man squad yesterday for their tour of India. Applauding Cricket South Africa for not taking the bilateral series lightly and naming a strong contingent, Chopra said:

"Bavuma might be the only player in this side who is not a T20 specialist. He is a fantastic captain. De Kock and Reeza Hendricks are gun players. In this team, right from openers to bowlers, everything is there."

Despite his struggles in T20 cricket with the bat, Temba Bavuma has garnered praise for his captaincy. The 32-year-old will lead the Proteas in the T20 series, with matches scheduled to be played in Delhi, Cuttack, Vishakapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

The Indian selectors are likely to convene on May 22 to announce the squad for the home series. While several uncapped players are in contention to earn their maiden call-up, selectors might have to revisit their plans following South Africa's strong squad.

South Africa squad for T20I series against India

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

