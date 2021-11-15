"If we talk about their batters, Australia won the T20 World Cup 2021 because of David Warner" - Dinesh Karthik credits the opener for their maiden world T20 triumph  

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has credited David Warner's contribution as the main reason for Australia's maiden T20 World Cup title. The 36-year old feels the pressure absorbed by Warner upfront made a massive difference in his side's successful run in the tournament.

Karthik's statement came after Australia's thumping eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Chasing 173 for victory, Warner and Mitchell Marsh stood out for Australia, scored 53 and 77 not out respectively. Glenn Maxwell provided the finishing touches as the Aaron Finch-led team won with seven deliveries to spare.

Marsh was adjudged Player of the Match, while Warner was declared Player of the Tournament for his 289 runs in seven outings.

Speaking during a post-match show with Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

"If we talk about Australia's batters, this tournament Australia has won, it is purely because of David Warner. He absorbed the pressure upfront, not losing his wicket and scoring runs without taking massive risks. The way he does all of this is very clever. Let's not forget that they had a scratchy start against South Africa. They barely managed to chase down 130 runs and today they comfortably chased down 170+ that too in the final, and that is only because of David Warner."

All of Warner's 289 runs are truly worth its weight in gold, Karthik opined.

"He tries to impose himself in those middle-overs, the way he runs hard between the wickets. Truly incredible. He may be second in the batting charts, but all his 289 runs are truly worth its weight in gold." Karthik said.

The 35-year-old Warner had copped criticism following a poor run going into the tournament, but found his touch on the big stage.

"Mitchell Marsh at No 3 was a brilliant decision" - Dinesh Karthik

Mitchell Marsh on song in the final against New Zealand

Playing in all but one of Australia's matches at the T20 World Cup 2021, Marsh batted at No 3 throughout and tallied 185 runs at an impressive average of 61.66.

"Justin Langer has been under the pump a little bit with all the issues happening back in Australia, on his coaching style and the way he does things. But I don't know if it was Justin Langer or Aaron Finch, but whoever thought to play Mitchell Marsh at 3 - it was a brilliant decision. You've got to understand that Australia got pummelled in both the series preceding the World Cup. And now to come and win this World Cup," Karthik said.

Marsh hit the first ball he faced for a six and put on 92 for the second wicket with Warner.

"The beauty is their highest run getter this year (in T20) has been Mitchell Marsh, who scored 600+. He's shown why he's so good. Credit to Big Bash as well. He played at that position for the Perth Scorchers. He wonderfully brought his form to Yellow Jersey. His intent was fantastic," Karthik concluded.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan