“If that’s a problem, I’ll tell the BCCI to stop posting about it” - Gautam Gambhir’s quirky remark on his equation with Team India star amid IPL 2025

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has opened up about his relationship with ace batter Virat Kohli amid the IPL 2025 season. Gambhir and Kohli had clashed on the field during past IPLs despite playing a massive role in helping India win the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Ad

However, since Gambhir took over as the Indian coach in the middle of last year, his relationship with Kohli has seemingly improved. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared videos of the duo enjoying detailed interactions over the past few months.

Reflecting on his relationship with Kohli at the ABP India At 2047 Summit, Gambhir said (via The Times of India):

"It’s just two Delhi boys having fun. If that’s a problem, I’ll tell the BCCI to stop posting about it."

Ad

Trending

He also maintained that his priority will always be to win over anything else, saying:

"I want to be a winner. Nobody wants to lose. I don’t want to change anything in that."

Gambhir's first ICC white-ball assignment was a resounding success, with India winning the 2025 Champions Trophy. Kohli played a massive role in the triumph with match-winning knocks in the league-stage game against Pakistan and the semifinal against Australia.

Ad

"No coach, selector, or even the BCCI can tell someone to stop playing" - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future

The duo endured a dismal Test series with the bat in Australia. [Credit: Getty]

Gautam Gambhir backed Vrat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to continue playing as long as they wish to, should their performance remain high. The batting duo retired from T20Is after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Ad

While their ODI form remains as impressive as ever, the pair has struggled massively in Tests over the past few months. Both batters hit rock bottom in India's most recent Test series in Australia, with Kohli averaging under 24 in five games and Rohit averaging an even worse 6.20 in three outings.

"Till the time they are performing, they should be a part of the team. Performance ensures selection. No coach, selector, or even the BCCI can tell someone to stop playing if they’re delivering. It's not the coach’s job to pick the team; that’s for the selectors. My responsibility is to prepare whoever is selected to perform for India," said Gambhir (via aforementioned source).

India suffered heavy 0-3 and 1-4 defeats in their last two Test series against New Zealand and Australia, respectively. Their next assignment will be the five-Test series in England, starting June 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news