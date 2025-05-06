“If that’s a problem, I’ll tell the BCCI to stop posting about it” - Gautam Gambhir’s quirky remark on his equation with Team India star amid IPL 2025

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has opened up about his relationship with ace batter Virat Kohli amid the IPL 2025 season. Gambhir and Kohli had clashed on the field during past IPLs despite playing a massive role in helping India win the 2011 ODI World Cup.
However, since Gambhir took over as the Indian coach in the middle of last year, his relationship with Kohli has seemingly improved. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared videos of the duo enjoying detailed interactions over the past few months.
Reflecting on his relationship with Kohli at the ABP India At 2047 Summit, Gambhir said (via The Times of India):
"It’s just two Delhi boys having fun. If that’s a problem, I’ll tell the BCCI to stop posting about it."
He also maintained that his priority will always be to win over anything else, saying:
"I want to be a winner. Nobody wants to lose. I don’t want to change anything in that."
Gambhir's first ICC white-ball assignment was a resounding success, with India winning the 2025 Champions Trophy. Kohli played a massive role in the triumph with match-winning knocks in the league-stage game against Pakistan and the semifinal against Australia.
"No coach, selector, or even the BCCI can tell someone to stop playing" - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future
Gautam Gambhir backed Vrat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to continue playing as long as they wish to, should their performance remain high. The batting duo retired from T20Is after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.
While their ODI form remains as impressive as ever, the pair has struggled massively in Tests over the past few months. Both batters hit rock bottom in India's most recent Test series in Australia, with Kohli averaging under 24 in five games and Rohit averaging an even worse 6.20 in three outings.
"Till the time they are performing, they should be a part of the team. Performance ensures selection. No coach, selector, or even the BCCI can tell someone to stop playing if they’re delivering. It's not the coach’s job to pick the team; that’s for the selectors. My responsibility is to prepare whoever is selected to perform for India," said Gambhir (via aforementioned source).
India suffered heavy 0-3 and 1-4 defeats in their last two Test series against New Zealand and Australia, respectively. Their next assignment will be the five-Test series in England, starting June 20.
