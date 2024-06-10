"If things can happen to us, it can happen to them as well" - Rohit Sharma on Team India's resounding comeback against Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma hailed the character and belief his players showed in their six-run win over Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue defended a 120-run target at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

After being put into bat first, India were far from their best. Pakistan's pace attack ran through the top order to make a strong start, following which India recovered to build a reasonably good platform. However, from 89-3, they collapsed to 119 all out with an over to spare.

Even with the ball, India could not match their counterparts in terms of taking early wickets. Pakistan were in command of the proceedings at the halfway stage of the run chase, but completely spiraled after that. The Men in Green could not score boundaries, and the increasing required rate led to wickets falling at regular wickets.

Rohit Sharma mentioned that the message ahead of the second half of the run chase was that Pakistan are not immune to a collapse.

"With the bowling lineup we have, you feel confident to get the job done. But the never say die attitude in the team (did it). Halfway through the second innings we said if things can happen to us, it can happen to them as well. That's what is required in a tournament like this. The little contributions from everyone make a difference," Rohit Sharma said during the post-match presentation.

This marks India's seventh win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup history. They also top Group A following consecutive wins while their rivals are on the verge of being knocked out of the tournament.

"We were 15-20 runs short" - Rohit Sharma

Towards the end of the middle overs, when India had Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav out in the middle, scoring 150 was a realistic prospect. But Pakistan fought back with wickets in a heap, forcing India to settle with 119 on the board.

Although the surface was difficult for the batters, there was a general feeling that India were unable to put up a par score. Rohit Sharma felt the same and admitted that his side were well short of an ideal total in such conditions.

"We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through when we were batting, we were in a good position. We were 81 for three down. You expect the guys to stitch partnerships. We were 15-20 runs short. We spoke that every run matters on this ground. We were looking at 140 but nevertheless the bowlers came and did the job for us. It was a good wicket compared to the last two games we played here, hence we thought 140 would be a good total to fight with," Rohit Sharma added.

Team India are next scheduled to face co-hosts United States of America (USA) at the same venue on Wednesday, June 12.

