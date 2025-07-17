"If only he had trusted Jasprit Bumrah a bit more"- Former India bowler questions Ravindra Jadeja's approach on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India bowler and 1983 World Cup winner Balwinder Singh Sandhu believes Ravindra Jadeja may have felt the pressure of not relying on the tail on Day 5 of the England versus India third Test at Lord's. The 68-year-old said that the all-rounder could have resisted the temptation of giving Jasprit Bumrah two balls to face and instead gone for the boundary in those deliveries.

Sandhu revealed that he had known Jadeja since his under-19 days and labelled him "a smart cricketer" who remained calm under pressure. Writing in his column for Mid-day, the former India pacer opined:

"Coming to the final moments, Ravindra Jadeja is someone I’ve known since his U-19 days at the National Cricket Academy. Even back then, he showed maturity beyond his age. He’s a smart cricketer, calm under pressure, but this time, maybe the fear of failing, or the pressure of not trusting the tail, got the better of him.

"If only he had trusted Jasprit Bumrah a bit more - especially when Bumrah was defending so well - and resisted taking that single off the fourth ball to retain strike. Had he backed himself to finish it in those last two balls, with the field up, it was a perfect moment to go for the boundary."

Jadeja added 35 runs for the ninth wicket with Bumrah after India were 112/8 in their chase of 193 runs. The pacer made five runs off 54 balls before he skied a Ben Stokes delivery and was caught by substitute fielder Sam Cook.

Balwinder Sandhu lauds India's performance despite defeat in Lord's Test

India might be 1-2 down in the five-Test series, but the three matches so far have had their fair share of positives in the batting and bowling departments. Balwinder Sandhu felt that India had played good cricket in this series so far, but were going wrong in crunch moments.

"India did not lose because of a lack of skill or fight. They played well, but lost out on strategy and decision-making in crunch moments. England, on the other hand, held their nerve, stuck to their plans and executed better when it mattered most.

"I believe that a lack of effort or intent can be questioned, but honest mistakes, made while trying to do the right thing, should be understood and accepted. This team is young and learning. Mistakes are part of the journey. Criticism should be constructive. And when a player gives it his all, but still falls short, he deserves empathy — not judgement. Only then will they grow. Only then do boys become men in Test cricket," he wrote.

A key decision for India to make ahead of the fourth Test is the selection of Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer played the first and the third Tests, but did not feature in the second match at Edgbaston, which the visitors won by 336 runs.

