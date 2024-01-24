"If they try to play Bazball in Indian conditions then the match is likely to end inside 2 days" - Siraj's bold proclamation ahead of IND vs ENG Tests

Team India pace bowler Mohammed Siraj believes that England's ultra-aggressive approach does not stand a chance in the subcontinent conditions. The visitors' Bazball style of play has largely been successful, but it is headed for its sternest test so far, in the form of rank turners and prolific Indian spinners.

During the build-up to the series, England vouched that they will not deviate from their approach just because of the conditions, and intend to take on the Indian bowlers, no matter what the pitch offers.

Siraj, who bowled only 24 overs in total during Team India's last home series against Australia in 2023, will be raring to go at his home ground in Hyderabad. The pacer has predicted that the match will be wrapped up in no time if England remain adamant over playing attacking cricket.

“If they try to play Bazball in Indian conditions then I think the match is likely to end inside two days. It is not easy here to hit every ball. The ball turns sometimes, sometimes it stays straight. If they play Bazball here then it is good for us because the match will end quickly," Siraj said on JioCinema

The first Test between India and England is scheduled to begin from January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Mohammed Siraj had a prolific tour of South Africa recently

The right-arm pacer wreaked havoc in South Africa recently, kickstarting the year with a brilliant spell of 6-15. His efforts led to the Proteas being bundled out for 55 in the first innings, helping India level the series with a seven-wicket win at Newlands, Cape Town.

He is expected to make it to the playing XI alongside Jasprit Bumrah to complete the pace department, with Mohammed Shami ruled out due to injury. Apart from Shami, the hosts will also not have the services of Virat Kohli, who is unavailable for the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

Harry Brook has also pulled out of the entire tour citing personal reasons as England have roped in Dan Lawrence as a replacement player.

Will England's Bazball find success in subcontinent surfaces against Indian spinners? Let us know what you think.

