"If you're unfit, then don't play at all" - Former India captain blasts Jasprit Bumrah after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India batter Dilip Vengsarkar slammed Jasprit Bumrah's workload management in the Test series against England after the recent narrow loss at Lord's. The speedster will only play three out of the five Tests in the series, and was rested for the second Test at Edgbaston despite a one-week break after the series opener at Headingley.

Ahead of the tour, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had conveyed during the squad selection press conference that Jasprit Bumrah's availability would be limited due to injury concerns. The right-arm pacer sustained an injury towards the end of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series after playing all five matches in Australia.

He missed the ensuing home series against England and the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, before making his return during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Several had slammed Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the playing XI from the second Test despite the Men in Blue carrying a 0-1 deficit in the series. With two matches remaining in the series, the pacer is expected to play only one more match, since head coach Gautam Gambhir had outlined that the series scoreline will not change the workload plan in place.

"What is important is playing for India and if you are unfit, then don’t play at all. He had a gap of almost 7-8 days after the first Test match, but still was not included for the second Test which was not acceptable. Maybe it was acceptable for Agarkar and Gambhir," Dilip Vengsarkar said in an interview with RevSportz.

"I’m not in favour of bowlers picking and choosing Test matches. If you’re fit and available, you should play all the matches for your country. Bumrah is a world-class bowler, and he can win matches for India. But once you’re on tour, you need to play every match. There’s no question of selecting matches based on personal preference," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah is the second-leading wicket-taker in the series despite playing one match less than his peers. The pacer has taken 12 wickets in two Tests at an average of 21.00, including two five wicket-hauls.

"Jadeja might have been absolutely shattered" - Dilip Vengsarkar on India's agonising narrow defeat in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India lost the plot in the fourth innings of the third Test, crumbling to 82-7 while chasing 193 on Day 5 at Lord's. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, along with the lower-order, tried to keep the visitors in the contest with a strong fight, but it ended in vain as they fell 22 runs short in the end.

"Someone needed to take a risk, and Bumrah tried his best. Jadeja kept the hopes alive for us, but it wasn’t to be. Siraj tried but you don’t expect your No 11 to be around for a long time. Jadeja might have been absolutely shattered," Vengsarkar said.

Following the close win in the third Test, England now have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The fourth Test betwen the two heavyweights will be held at Old Trafford, Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23, onwards.

